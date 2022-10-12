In their words: What Camp Hale-Continental Divide National Monument means to Eagle County

Onlookers take photos of President Joe Biden and Gov. Jared Polis during Wednesday's signing ceremony at Camp Hale.

Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily

On a historic day in Eagle County, lots of people had lots to say about President Joe Biden’s visit to designate his administration’s first national monument. Here’s a roundup of quotes from elected officials and locals on the significance of the new Camp Hale-Continental Divide National Monument.

Sen. Michael Bennet

On Biden visiting Colorado: “The only thing I want credit for today — there’s only one thing — and that is that it is the first time, I guarantee you, that a sitting president has driven through Minturn, Colorado. I told him that on the way through and he was extremely happy to know that. Not that these people are competitive …”

On the importance of preserving history: “I certainly was reminded, after we got the thing passed, that this country has always been a battle between the highest ideals that humans have ever written on a piece of paper in the Constitution of the United States and the worst impulses in human history — in our case, human slavery, and locking people up 80 years ago at Camp Amache, or the massacre that happened at Sand Creek. This is why, among other things, it’s so important for us to preserve these public lands, to preserve a truthful history of the United States of America, so that as we continue that battle between our highest ideals and our worst impulses that somehow we find a way to make progress.”

On the collaborative process: “There are a lot of worthy projects that they could have picked to make it the first one, and the reason that they picked this one is because of this coalition.”

Rep. Joe Neguse

On the collaborative process: “In Eagle County, in Garfield County, in Summit County, in San Miguel County, and all the other areas of our state that are well represented here today — you all are doing a heck of a lot, because the landscapes that you have protected today, you protected not for yourselves, but for your children and your children’s children. For generations of Colorado’s yet unborn, who will take great pride in knowing that these lands will be protected for generations to come. It is something to be deeply proud of.”

On working toward the designation with Bennet: “The late, great Harry Truman once said that ‘It is incredible what one can achieve when they don’t care who gets the credit.’ That quote encapsulates Michael Bennet. … It is not normal for the President of the United States to travel to the Gypsum airport — which, by the way, this is the first time the President of the United States has ever landed in the Gypsum airport — and then to travel 40 miles west to Camp Hale to designate that incredible treasured landscape as the first national monument of his tenure. That is not normal. That doesn’t happen every day. It happens because your state’s senior Senator put it on the line and did all he could to make the case of the administration that these lands merited protection.”

President Joe Biden takes All Terrain Vehicles to speak at the Camp Hale-Continental Divide National Monument signing ceremony Wednesday at Camp Hale as Secret Service agents look over the operation.

Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily

Sen. John Hickenlooper

On the national monument designation: “It’s such a quintessentially Colorado moment that we’ve taken this essential part of American history, in one of the most beautiful places in the world, and we have permanently protected it.”

On speaking with Biden: “He loved it, you can tell. I mean, he loves people, he loves Colorado, he’s the real deal. He’s in it for the good of this country.”

On the collaborative process: “This is how public lands should be done. We went to county commissioners, republicans and democrats, and said these are the reasons why they should be protected, and this is why it’s good for everybody.”

State Sen. Kerry Donovan, granddaughter of 10th Mountain Division veteran Bill Mounsey

On continuing her grandfather’s legacy to protect public lands: “He came back, and like so many of those incredible 10th Mountain soldiers, he was inspired by those lands that we call our backyard to keep paying it forward. … Public lands is one of the most beautiful of American ideals — that this land belongs to everyone, that it’s all of ours, that it’s public. But to get those highest levels of protection and these precious moments that are often decades in between, it takes an immense amount of heart, an incredibly full soul, and day after day fighting to hope that you get a day like today.”

Nancy Kramer, president of the 10th Mountain Division Foundation board and daughter of 10th Mountain Division veteran William “Rope-Sole” Robertson

On the national monument designation: “I can’t thank Sen. Bennet enough, because when the CORE Act did not work to the extent that we had all hoped, he found a path for the 10th Mountain Division Foundation and sister organizations to come forward, a path to tell our story. A path that meant that we had a place to tell that story, to share the legacy of our fathers.”

On celebrating the legacy of the 10th: “If you’re really quiet tonight, really quiet, you might hear resounding sounds from heaven — 90 pounds of rucksack. And the stars are going to shine a little brighter tonight because of all of your support for their stories and their legacy, and now we all have a people’s place to come together and to celebrate that and let this little-known story cut loose. We are going to share it with America, and America is going to embrace it, and we will celebrate that legacy together.”

On the process:“It’s been an emotional roller coaster for me. It is very passionate, driven work, and there have been people who have been at it for longer than myself, but I’m just pleased to be where I am at this time.”

Sandy Treat Jr., grandson of 10th Mountain Division veteran Sandy Treat Jr.

On celebrating the legacy of the 10th and his grandfather’s story: “He was going to Dartmouth, and they recruited him out here to teach a lot of these guys how to ski for the war. Just hearing the stories of these guys trying to learn how to ski, and the equipment that they had. … I can’t imagine being up here in those conditions with what they had.”

On the national monument designation: “I know my grandpa was working towards it. It’s taken some time to see this in person here today, and to be here for him was really special. Just a really amazing experience.”

On hearing Biden say his grandfather’s name during the speech: “That was crazy. I was not expecting that.”

Eagle County Commissioner Kathy Chandler-Henry

On the national monument designation: “Just huge emotion, having the president here and seeing his sincere love for Colorado. I mean, it just seemed like that really showed through his heart. I got to shake his hand and tell him thank you, which I think was huge, and seeing the Ute Tribe and that recognition of bringing the tribes up, that was an emotional moment too.”

On the monument’s significance for Eagle County: “Our house that we live in came from Pando. It was a 40 by 40 log cabin boarding house in Pando that was moved to Eagle after Camp Hale was dismantled, so it’s like I’m going to go home and give our house a hug. Having a national monument in Eagle County and the intersection of environmental protection and stewardship on the visitation, the original inhabitants here and the 10th Mountain with the ski economy, it’s just everything that public lands should be. It’s our land, and now we will really be able to protect it.”

President Joe Biden speaks Wednesday at the Camp Hale-Continental Divide National Monument signing ceremony. The monument honors the legacy of the 10th Mountain Division soldiers who trained there to fight in Italy in World War II.

Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily

On the collaborative process: “All of us together here, we did this. We did it for our ancestors and we’ve done it for our grandchildren’s grandchildren.”

State Rep. Dylan Roberts

On the national monument designation: “This is monumental for Eagle County and for our whole region. I know so much work has gone into this for over a decade. To see it actually happen, to have the president of the United States come and do it in our community, it’s such an important day.”

On speaking with Biden: “I just told him, ‘Thank you for coming to Eagle County. Thank you for doing this for our community. It means so much for the people who served here, but also so much for our local economy and what we all value.’ It was nice to be able to tell him that this is important for the past, but also so important for the future.”

Carolyn Paletta and Ali Longwell contributed reporting to this story.