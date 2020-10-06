In these times, it’s important to trust in your bank

Standard products offered from big banks often don’t meet the unique financial needs of business owners and investors in the Vail Valley.

It was April 2020, in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic in the U.S, when businesses across Eagle County were hurting and the team at First Western Trust was burning the midnight oil to help business owners qualify for federal assistance.

With a belief that every client is unique and deserves a customized plan to help them manage their business endeavors and personal wealth, First Western Trust was used to this sort of thing, but not at this magnitude.

“As a forward-thinking and nimble organization, First Western was on top of it, helping both our existing clients and new clients work through the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) process. In fact, many of our newest clients were referred to us after having trouble navigating the PPP process with the larger banks they were working with.” said Michael Glass, market president at First Western Trust’s Vail Valley office in Avon. “The pandemic, I think, has really highlighted the outstanding service and attention to detail that First Western Trust offers.”

Customized financial solutions

The unique mix of clients here require a range of sophisticated financial services, which First Western Trust tailors for each of its clients.

First Western Trust’s services include private banking services such as loans, deposits, insurance and mortgage services, as well as wealth planning, investment management, and trust and estate services. They also offer a full suite of commercial banking services, including lending, deposit, treasury management and retirement solutions to assist their clients’ business needs. The ability to help clients with every aspect of their personal wealth and business needs, along with personalized service and a local team, is what really sets First Western Trust apart, Glass said.

“We’re looking for customers who see the value in what we do and appreciate the relationship side of the bank — the fact that we work really hard to understand all the aspects of a client’s financial picture, and have the expertise to tie everything together to create a cohesive plan,” he said. “We believe in having those different aspects of a person’s financial life speak to each other so they’re working in harmony.”





Building trust

You need to know who you’re working with in order to have a solid banking relationship. A large national bank isn’t able to step up the way a locally run bank can, Glass said. That’s becoming more and more evident during the pandemic as urban residents make their moves to more rural areas such as Eagle County.

“Knowing our clients,their families, and their needs — we’ve found that to be incredibly important to ensure we provide the high level of service our clients expect and receive from our team,” he said.

Glass said First Western Trust personalizes their service for each of their clients, and at times this means being available just about 24/7. That was exemplified during the PPP process, when the team was working all hours of the night, communicating with clients throughout.

“That communication and that trust is huge when you don’t know what’s going on in the world and you’ve worked so hard to build your business,” Glass said. “We’re always available because we want to put our clients’ needs first and help provide them with peace of mind.”

Often, new clients who come to First Western Trust have an immediate or pressing need or problem to solve. That leads to further conversations and outside-the-box thinking about each client’s banking needs.

“Our clients are appreciative of the one-on-one service as opposed to the impersonal black hole they experience at big institutions,” Glass said. “We are here locally and we understand the differences between Beaver Creek and Vail and Eagle. We are a part of, and give back to , our community. Our clients know this, and it is part of why they choose to partner with us.”