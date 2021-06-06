‘Inadequately prepared’ hikers rescued on Lost Man loop

Mountain Rescue Aspen off of Highway 82 on Friday, May 14, 2021. (Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times)



Nearly two dozen Mountain Rescue Aspen volunteers were involved in a hiker rescue mission Saturday evening to help two women stranded in hazardous weather and difficult terrain near Lost Man Lake, according to a release.

Pitkin County Regional Emergency Dispatch Center received an SOS activation from the women around 4:45 p.m. Saturday. With unpredictable conditions and rising creek levels, the hikers were unable to navigate the terrain near the moderately trafficked difficult Lost Man Trail.

The Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office determined the hikers “were inadequately prepared for the hike and changing conditions” and requested assistance from Mountain Rescue Aspen, the release states.

More than 20 members of Mountain Rescue Aspen entered the field to assist the hikers; three more members helped coordinate the rescue efforts from the C.B. Cameron Rescue Center. All rescuers were out of the field by 2 a.m.

“The Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office and Mountain Rescue Aspen would like to remind hikers to plan their trips accordingly with the seasons and changing conditions,” the release states. “Always be prepared for the unexpected, remember the importance of dressing appropriately for the weather and terrain, and turn around if you are not prepared for the conditions. Temperatures and weather conditions in Colorado can change quickly.”