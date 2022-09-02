Inaugural Climb It For Climate hike set for Sept. 24 in Vail

Climb It For Climate will feature a hike up Berrypicker on Vail Mountain with education and action stations plus interactive challenges along the trail.

Courtesy photo

Vail will become the epicenter of climate action at the inaugural Climb It For Climate on Saturday, Sept. 24 at 9 a.m. The event will feature a hike up Berrypicker on Vail Mountain with education and action stations plus interactive challenges along the trail and will culminate at Eagle’s Nest where participants will enjoy live music, food, and beverages.

IF YOU GO

What: Climb It For Climate — A Hike to Combat Climate Change

When/Where: Saturday, Sept. 24 in Vail, Colorado from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Cost: $100/person (ages 11 and older); $25/person (ages 4-10); $1,000 (team of ten); Corporate sponsorships are also available

More Information: Visit ClimbItForClimate.earth or call 970-827-9725

“Climb It for Climate aims to unite our community around the critical issue of climate action,” said Markian Feduschak, president at Walking Mountains Science Center. “We want all participants to walk away from the event feeling empowered to make sustainability actionable in their day-to-day lives.”

Climb It For Climate will kick off at 9 a.m. in Lionshead Village on Saturday, Sept. 24. The hike-for-a-cause is open to all ages and will follow the Berrypicker trail on Vail Mountain. Tickets include swag, food, beverages and a mountaintop party with live music and a keynote presentation by town of Vail Mayor Kim Langmaid. To learn more, or to register for the event, visit ClimbItForClimate.earth or call 970-827-9725.

All proceeds from Climb It For Climate will benefit Walking Mountains Science Center, the hub of environmental education and climate action in Eagle County. The organization collaborates with local municipalities, businesses and organizations to help Eagle County become more sustainable. From energy efficiency in a home or business to recycling tips and tricks and free energy saving resources like rebates to facilitating ZeroWaste events and LED light bulb swaps.

Walking Mountains also spearheads the Climate Action Collaborative, a group of local government leaders, business owners, organizations and community members who are connected by a vision of a sustainable future for Eagle County. The Collaborative’s work is driven by Eagle County’s Climate Action Plan, which has a goal to reduce carbon emissions by 50% by 2030 and 80% by 2050.