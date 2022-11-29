Incident on Broadway in Eagle leads to arrest on suspicion of DUI

On Nov. 11, at 9:14 p.m., the Eagle Police Department responded to a report of a suspicious individual in the area of Second Street and Broadway. The suspect was reported to have touched a local pedestrian on the shoulders while speaking to her, according to a release sent Tuesday by the Eagle Police Department.

Officers located the suspect near Third Street and Broadway at 9:23 p.m. The individual was placed under arrest at 9:56 p.m. for suspicion of driving under the influence. The original reporting party declined to pursue additional charges. The suspect was released on a summons to a sober relative.

The Eagle Police Department, in its release, said this was an isolated incident and that no further threat to public safety exists. The suspect is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Further inquiries can be directed to Eagle Police Sergeant Causey at lcausey@townofeagle.org or 970-328-6351 (x646).