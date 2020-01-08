Incoming storm expected to bring 4-8 inches of snow to Vail, Beaver Creek; flood advisory also in effect

An incoming storm is expected to bring snow to Vail and greater Eagle County — though it could bring some unique circumstances along with it.

According to Joel Gratz of OpenSnow.com, snow should start falling Wednesday night through Thursday morning, before clearing up for the afternoon and then starting up again Thursday evening through Friday morning.

Temperatures will drop Wednesday evening and then continue to drop into the weekend. According to the National Weather Service in Grand Junction, expect lows in the single digits Thursday and Friday, with highs in the twenties during the day and then a drop into the negatives on Friday night.

For skiing conditions, Gratz chooses Thursday over Friday: “I like Friday as the day that could offer the softest and deepest powder,” Gratz wrote on his blog.

This forecast comes with a flood advisory

On Tuesday afternoon, the National Weather Service in Grand Junction issued a hydrologic advisory for an ice jam release along the Roaring Fork River in Eagle, Pitkin and Garfield counties that will remain in effect until 2:25 p.m. Sunday.

According to the advisory, local temperatures and conditions will increase the potential for ice jam releases. If an ice jam release occurs, river flows will increase, though the river should remain within its banks. Anglers and anyone near or in the river should be on the lookout for ice and debris flowing in the river and, if they see these things, move away from the river and seek higher ground.

Visitors making their way to the valley during peak season will meet snowy conditions in the high country. Plan ahead and expect delays on I-70, Highway 6, Highway 24 and throughout Eagle County. Officials advise travelers to keep extra warm clothes, a flashlight, food and water in their vehicles in case of emergency.