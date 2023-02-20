Incoming storms to bring fresh snow to Vail, Eagle County

Snow and clouds roll over the Sawatch Range Monday in Edwards.

Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily

As the holiday crowds disperse, a new storm system is coming in to give Eagle County a fresh coat of snow.

The National Weather Service in Grand Junction has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Tuesday evening through Thursday morning. “Total snow accumulations of 5 to 11 inches with locally higher amounts possible,” the advisory reads, adding that winds “gusting as high as 50 mph” will create patchy blowing snow and visibility issues for travelers.

Snowy weather is expected to continue in the area long after the advisory expires. As of 4 p.m. Monday, there is snowfall forecasted for seven out of the next ten days on OpenSnow.com , which predicts eight inches by Friday. “The most snow should fall during the middle of the week,” founding meteorologist Joel Gratz wrote on his blog.

With the consistent snowfall in the forecast, officials are also preparing for more danger in the backcountry. Colorado Avalanche Information Center is raising the danger levels from Level 1-Low to Level-2 Moderate avalanche danger below treeline, and Level 2-Moderate to Level-3 Considerable for near-and-above treeline starting Wednesday. “You can trigger an avalanche in the recently drifted snow at upper elevations in the Gore Range,” the forecast reads. “Look for and avoid smooth rounded snow surfaces directly below ridgelines, on convex rollovers, and on the sides of gullies.”

The storm is expected to settle before the weekend, shortly before another one arrives. OpenSnow.com currently predicts another storm to come in at the end of the weekend, bringing an additional five inches before next Wednesday.