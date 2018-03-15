Increased cost for Colorado hunting, fishing licenses and state parks clears Senate in unanimous vote

Colorado Parks and Wildlife is on track to raise hunting and fishing fees — and the price of park passes — after all 35 state senators on Tuesday approved legislation scripted to avert a looming financial crisis for the division.

“Unanimous approval. Can’t do much better than that,” said Sen. Don Coram, a Montrose Republican who sponsored the bill that would allow Colorado Parks and Wildlife to raise fees to support conservation programs and chip away at a $45 million maintenance backlog on 11 dams owned by the division.

The division tried similar legislation last year in the House, but the proposal foundered in a Senate committee.

