Increased cost for Colorado hunting, fishing licenses and state parks clears Senate in unanimous vote

Bill includes a push to engage hikers, bikers, wildlife watchers in funding public lands maintenance

Jason Blevins
The Denver Post
photo - fishing Cherry CreekKathryn Scott | The Denver Post |

Hoping the fish will bite, two visitors to Cherry Creek State Park take advantage of a warm winter day out on the reservoir on March 3, 2018 in Aurora, Colorado. Colorado Parks and Wildlife is proposing an increase to state park entrance fees as well as licensing fees for activities such as fishing and hunting.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife is on track to raise hunting and fishing fees — and the price of park passes — after all 35 state senators on Tuesday approved legislation scripted to avert a looming financial crisis for the division.

“Unanimous approval. Can’t do much better than that,” said Sen. Don Coram, a Montrose Republican who sponsored the bill that would allow Colorado Parks and Wildlife to raise fees to support conservation programs and chip away at a $45 million maintenance backlog on 11 dams owned by the division.

The division tried similar legislation last year in the House, but the proposal foundered in a Senate committee.

