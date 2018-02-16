Incumbent candidates sweep Eagle-Vail Property Owners Association election

EAGLE-VAIL — All three incumbents running for the five-member Eagle-Vail Property Owners Association Board of Directors were re-elected this week. The voting deadline was Monday, Feb. 12. Results were announced at the association's annual meeting, held Thursday, Feb. 15, at the Eagle-Vail Pavilion.

More than 1,400 property owners were eligible to vote in the election. A total of 578 ballots were cast.

Here are the results:

• Stephen Daniels (incumbent): 328.

• Jake Jacobson (incumbent): 314.

• Judd Watts (incumbent): 312.

• Joanna Hopkins: 276.

• Lance Richards: 254.

• Daniel Ramker: 236.

• Matthew Martin (write-in): 1.

The candidates were elected to two-year terms. The Eagle-Vail Metropolitan District, which manages the neighborhood's recreational facilities and other facilities, will hold a board election in May.