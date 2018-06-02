Incumbents re-elected to Holy Cross board

GLENWOOD SPRINGS — Holy Cross Energy, an electric company cooperatively owned by its members, has announced the results of its Board of Directors election. Five individuals ran for three open seats.

In the Northern District, four nominating petitions were received for two Director positions from Ken Wise, George Wilson, Adam Palmer and Kristen Bertuglia.

Incumbent Adam Palmer has been re-elected as a Northern District representative. Palmer has been a member of the board for the past nine years. He has lived in the Eagle Valley since 1997 and is currently the sustainable communities' director for Eagle County. Palmer is also a soccer coach for the Western Eagle County Metropolitan Recreation District and president of the Hardscrabble Trails Coalition.

Incumbent Kristen Bertuglia has also been re-elected as a Northern District representative. Bertuglia has been a member of the board of directors for the past six years. She is the environmental sustainability manager for the town of Vail, with 16 years' experience in energy management including policy development, commercial efficiency projects, residential audits and retrofits, efficient building, and climate change mitigation.

In the Southern District, one nominating petition was received from incumbent Director Robert Gardner, who was re-elected by acclamation.

The business and affairs of Holy Cross Energy are directed by the elected Board of Directors. The board consists of seven directors, who are elected to represent three geographic districts: Western District with one director, Northern District with four directors and Southern District with two directors. For more information on the board of directors, including a map of districts, please visit https://www.holycross.com/board.

Recommended Stories For You

The Holy Cross Energy Board of Directors is:

Kristen Bertuglia, Northern District.

Robert Gardner, Southern District.

Megan Gilman, Northern District.

Michael Glass, Northern District.

Clemons Kopf, Western District.

David Munk, Southern District.

Adam Palmer, Northern District.