Independence Day happenings around the Vail Valley

The Vail America Days parade starts at 10 a.m. on Tuesday.

Courtesy photo

Salute to the USA in Avon

Avon’s signature Independence Day event is Salute to the USA, a wonderful celebration at Harry A. Nottingham Park in the center of town. For 37 years, this has been a tradition for locals and second homeowners alike and a real treat if you are a visitor to the area and happen to be staying on Nottingham Lake, where you will have a front-row seat for the entertainment and fireworks. The event starts at 5 p.m. and goes until about 10:30 p.m.

The fireworks display is not only one of the largest in the Rockies but also Colorado. But before we get to the fireworks, which will close down the evening, there are plenty of fun things to do in the park once you get there. Come hungry as there will be food trucks and vendors selling festival-style food – think turkey legs, funnel cakes, roasted ears of corn and fresh squeezed lemonade. Speaking of drinks, the Hahnewald Bar will be serving up alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks. Bring your own reusable bottle as this is a plastic-free event and water stations will be placed throughout the venue. Please note that while you can bring picnics into the event, no outside alcohol is allowed. Bags and coolers will be checked at all festival entry points for alcohol starting at 9:00 a.m.

There will be fun for the whole family with inflatable bounce houses, face painting, magicians, balloon sculptors, even holiday-themed stilt walkers cruising through the park.

After the gates open at 5 p.m., the musical entertainment hits the stage at 6 p.m. with opening act Jenny and the Mexicats. This foursome has a multicultural background that shines through on stage. The band is comprised of Jenny Ball, vocalist and trumpeter for the band, David González Bernardos of Spain who specializes in playing the cajon, and two brothers from Mexico, Pantera and Icho Mexicat. Pantera plays guitar and Icho plays double bass. Check out some of their tunes online to get an idea of their sound, but they will be firing up the crowd for a great night of entertainment.

The headlining act is Grammy Award-winning Los Lonely Boys. Remember their hit, “Heaven?” It sold selling over 2 million copies, spending 76 weeks on the Billboard Top 200 album chart, and earned them a Grammy for Best Pop Performance by a Duo or Group. Los Lonely Boys features the Garza brothers, Henry, Jojo and Ringo. They took their “Texican rock and roll” from San Angelo, Texas to Nashville, Tennessee and back to Austin, Texas, where Willie Nelson’s nephew happened to see them perform and got them hooked up with his famous uncle.

Avon’s Harry A. Nottingham Park will be filled with people on July third for Salute to the USA. Courtesy photo

The group has been touring for nearly 20 years but family and their love of their craft are still paramount. They even took a few years off to spend time with their growing families, but now they are ready to hit the road with a new album.

All this entertainment happens before we get to the highlight of the evening, a fireworks show held over Nottingham Lake. This show has historically been a stunner with a display of amazing colors and designs that will take over the night sky.

Please note that parking will be minimal in the town of Avon and carpooling, taking the bus and other modes of transportation are suggested. To learn more about parking and transportation options and other helpful tips, go to Avon.org . for more details.

Gypsum Fireworks

Also on July 3, the town of Gypsum will host a celebration and fireworks display at the Lundgren Amphitheater. Come early and grab yourself a free hot dog and popsicles courtesy of Gypsum’s Town Council. At 7:30, JV3 will take the stage. JV3 is Denver’s premiere 90s pop-rock tribute trio, so expect throwback tunes.

The fireworks will be launched from the Gypsum Sports Complex at dusk, around 9:30 p.m.

This event is free to attend and parking is available in the lots around the Gypsum Rec Center, Town Hall and Library. Parking is also available in the south lot at Eagle Valley High School. Bring a blanket or low lawn chairs. Also, bring your own refillable water bottles, picnics and alcohol may be brought in, but is limited to beer and wine. For more information, go to TownOfGypsum.com .

Vail America Days in Vail & Lionshead

Vail America Days returns July 4 with a day full of fun and patriotism in Vail and Lionshead Villages. The signature event is the parade and this year’s theme is “This Land is Your Land.” The parade starts at 10 a.m. and the route takes the floats, marching bands and other participants from Golden Peak to Lionshead Village. Specifically, the two-plus mile route will start on Vail Valley Drive before heading west on Hanson Ranch Road, north on Bridge Street, west on Gore Creek Drive, north across the International Bridge, west along Meadow Drive and finish up at the Lionshead Mall around noon.

Savvy parade goers get a reservation at restaurants along the route like The Red Lion, Alpenrose and Pepi’s, but several people line the streets and bring their own lawn chairs and blankets for comfort as they await the festivities. Shade is key, so consider the sun’s placement throughout the morning for ultimate comfort. (Don’t forget the sunscreen!)

After a few years of COVID restrictions, it’s nice to see the level of excitement and parade participation back to pre-pandemic levels. Expect to see many businesses, nonprofits, school and church groups, politicians and even the occasional solo local (Lionshead’s Packy Walker is usually in the parade with a comical message) on the route. Traditionally, the Vail Precision Lawn Chair Demonstration Team steels the show. This group has not only performed in the Vail America Days parade for decades, but they have also been invited to perform elsewhere, including two U.S. Presidential inaugurations.

Prizes will be given out for the best floats. First place earns $1,000, second place gets $750 and third place goes home with $300.

After the parade winds down, follow your ears for musical performances happening in the streets of Vail and Lionshead. At the Village Center, near Solaris, enjoy the sounds of the Neu Polka Band from 12:30 until 2 p.m. Then, the Bourbon Brass Band will play from 2:15 to 4 p.m. In Lionshead, they will start the music even before the parade, with Skin the Rabbit playing at 10 a.m. After the parade, the Tivoli Club Brass Band will play from 12:30 to 2 p.m. followed by Brothers of Brass Band from 2:15 to 4 p.m. There will also be interactive drumming performances by Peak Rhythms Band at the Sunbird Plaza and Vail Cirque will dazzle audiences with their aerial arts at the Lionshead Mall Courtyard from 1 to 3 p.m.

Barring any last-minute decisions or fire restrictions between now and Tuesday, the fireworks are a go for Vail. DiscoverVail.com has a great map showing the viewing area for the fireworks and it spans from Golden Peak to Lionshead, allowing you to watch it from several locations. The show is slated to start at 9:45 p.m. and is about 20 minutes long. Many people will just drive in and park on the top levels of the Vail and Lionshead parking structures to view the fireworks show. Tune your radio dial into 97.7 and listen to the soundtrack of the fireworks show on KZYR The Zephyr or stream it on their website.

Independence Day at Beaver Creek

Beaver Creek will kick off its celebrations at noon, so if you timed it right, you could see the parade in Vail and then head to the Beav’ for more fun. Strawberry Park will host the Stars, Stripes and Slides, a fun way for kids to cool off on classic “slip ‘n slides” at the base of Strawberry Park Express (No. 12).

Food and artisan vendors will fill the lawns at Beaver Creek, so bring your blankets or secure one of those comfy couches on the patios around Beaver Creek and settle in for some tunes. FinalEyes brings you the best of 80’s rock, today’s hottest hits and timeless classics. Colorado-based music icon Hazel Miller hardly needs an introduction, she has been a fan favorite for years and will be belting out high energy tunes. All I’m gonna say about the Fabulous Thunderbirds is “Tuff Enuff” and “Wrap It Up” – yep, you know this band! Black Magic: The Santana Experience will hold true to the sounds of Santana and be ready to hop up and groove to “Black Magic Woman” and “Oye Como Va.”

Beaver Creek’s Independence Day celebration will kick off at noon on Tuesday with live music, kids activities and fireworks. Beaver Creek/Courtesy photo

Event Schedule

12 p.m.: Stars, Stripes and Slides open – Strawberry Park

12 p.m.: Adventure Zone and vendors open – Village Green

12 p.m.: Food and Artisan Vendors Open – Mountainside Lawns

2 p.m.: Finaleyes – Main Stage

4 p.m.: Hazel Miller – Main Stage

6 p.m.: The Fabulous Thunderbirds – Main Stage

7:45 p.m.: National Anthem – Main Stage

8 p.m.: Black Magic: A Santana Experience – Main Stage

9:30 p.m.: Fireworks and Hot Air Balloon Glow – Beaver Creek Mountain

Treat yourself to a VIP Experience which includes:

Indoor/Outdoor lounge with prime viewing of the main stage.

Parking in Ford garage

Access to Slopeside Lounge including lockers

Food buffet

Complimentary beer and seltzers

Commemorative water bottle to stay hydrated

Plan to park at the base in either the Bear or Elk parking lots and take the free shuttle bus up to the top. Dress in layers because once the sun goes down, it will cool off at the base of Beaver Creek. To find out more about the event, go to BeaverCreek.com .

Eagle Bike Parade

On Tuesday morning, bring your bike and ride in the annual Eagle Bike Parade. In addition to bikes, trikes, scooters or other wheeled, non-motorized, pedal-powered vehicles are allowed – hey, if you have a unicycle, bring it! Whatever your ride, just be sure to decorate it so it is parade route ready in red, white and blue.

9:15 a.m. – Line-Up Begins at the Eagle Medical Center. You may decorate your bike right in the parking lot or replace things that may have fallen off while traveling there.

10:00 a.m. – Parade begins and will go from the Eagle Medical Center North lot along the bike path to Brush Creek Pavilion. No dogs allowed in the parade, but they can come to the after party.

Eagle will host a bike parade and foam party on July 4. Courtesy photo

This is when the real fun begins – how cool – a Foam Party at Brush Creek Pavilion! The foam is safe for kids, adults and pets and you will get wet, so bring a towel or a change of clothes. A swimsuit would be good for this event, so parents, pack this all into a back pack so you are prepared. Top the day off with free, Frozen-Pops while they last and you’ve got yourself quite a fun day for the youngsters, plus with this happening earlier in the day, you can still head up valley for fireworks and other happenings at Vail and Beaver Creek. For more information, go to EagleOutside.com .