Independence Pass paving work will close road next week to vehicles, pedestrians and cyclists

PITKIN AND LAKE COUNTIES — Colorado Department of Transportation crews will be paving sections of State Highway 82 over Independence Pass beginning Monday, May 14, in an effort to prepare the highway for opening on the targeted date. A flagger will be stationed at the gate to turn around anyone who tries to access the pass in an effort to maintain a safe work zone. This includes pedestrians and cyclists.

Due to tight curves, steep inclines and narrow lanes on some sections of the pass, commercial and recreational vehicles 35 feet or longer are prohibited. The alternate route to Aspen during the months the pass is closed is Interstate 70 to Glenwood Springs and Highway 82 into Aspen.

Motorists are reminded that inclement weather can still be a possibility on mountain passes. Motorists and cyclists are reminded to always check conditions prior to traveling mountain passes, as spring snowstorms could close them temporarily or slow traffic at times. Updated road conditions are available at http://www.cotrip.org, by calling 511 from anywhere in the state or by visiting http://www.codot.gov.