Independence Pass rockfall work will require occasional closures

The Colorado Department of Transportation will begin rockfall safety work after Labor Day on Independence Pass (CO 82), requiring a daytime lane closure with alternating traffic from mile posts 59 to 62. The closure is necessary for motorists’ safety as crews repair mitigation systems designed to prevent rockfall from impacting the highway.

There will be a few days of full closures for rockfall mitigation in late September and early to mid-October.

Schedule:

One lane will be closed with alternating traffic on the pass, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 8 through Friday, Sept. 11. Daytime work will continue Monday through Friday over the month of September for the work.

A full closure of the pass is planned for 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 30 and possibly Thursday, Oct. 1 for hydromulching. This a water- and wood-based mulch that helps stabilize the slopes.

Full weekday closures are planned in early and mid October as a helicopter will be used to install rock netting.

The schedule is subject to change due to weather and other factors.

Motorists are urged to use alternate routes during single lane and full closures. Oversize and overweight vehicles are strictly prohibited from using the pass at any time due to narrow and winding roads and steep inclines. Absolutely no vehicles over 35 feet in length may use the pass at any time.

Motorists should plan for delays, drive with extra caution and do not speed. They should also watch for workers, avoid using mobile devices while driving, allow ample space behind the vehicle ahead and be patient. For the latest road condition information go to http://www.cotrip.org.