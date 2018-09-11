Injured hunter near Camp Hale requires rescue after accident near Jackal Hut

Vail Mountain Rescue Group’s self-funded, all-volunteer mountain rescue team never charges subjects for a rescue; should you have an emergency in the backcountry of Eagle County, do not hesitate to call or text 911. To support or for more information about Vail Mountain Rescue Group, visit http://www.vailmountainrescue.org .

Seven members of Vail Mountain Rescue Group were mobilized just after 8 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 8, to assist an injured hunter near Camp Hale.

The hunter was walking on the road to Jackal Hut near Camp Hale when he became disoriented in the darkness and fell off the road into a ravine, breaking his ankle.

Vail Mountain Rescue Group assisted Eagle River Fire Protection District and Eagle County Paramedic Services personnel in rescuing the injured hunter.

As an Eagle County Paramedic Services paramedix assed the patient and stabilized his injuries, Vail Mountain Rescue Group field seven members on ATVs and UTVs to the remote accident site. After rescuers used a technical rope system to raise the injured hunter up the ravine and onto the road, the patient was transported to an ambulance staged at Camp Hale.

Rescue operations ended just before 1 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 9.

This was the Vail Mountain Rescue Group's 113th callout of 2018.