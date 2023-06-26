Injured paraglider rescued in Wolcott’s Bellyache Ridge area Sunday

An injured paraglider was the focus of a search and rescue mission Sunday in Wolcott, according to a press release from Vail Mountain Rescue Group.

“At 10:00 a.m. Sunday, June 25, a call came into the Vail Public Safety Communications Center from a man who had experienced an incident paragliding in the Bellyache Ridge area and had struck the ground injuring his lower leg,” the release states. “Eagle County Sheriff’s Office, Eagle County Wildland, Eagle River Fire Department and Vail Mountain Rescue searched the area and were able to locate the patient’s purple wing in the heavy bushes and steep terrain roughly 1,200 feet up from Highway 6 and west of the take-off point. A Sheriff’s Office deputy who was searching in the brush was able to briefly fly a drone and identify the patient’s location along with two bystanders assisting him.”

By 11 a.m., officials had made contact with the injured paraglider, who was secured to the hillside and had an open compound fracture to his lower leg. The group of rescuers then built a lowering system to extract the man down the 1,200-foot slope safely to Highway 6. “Vail Mountain Rescue with Eagle County Wildland completed 6 lowering system resets utilizing 2,200-foot sections of rope to complete the patient extrication down the steep and rocky terrain to the awaiting ambulance,” the release states. “The group’s ability to leverage the available resources to identify and clear the safest route for the litter team and anticipate where to set up the next lowering system made the rescue effort safe and efficient.”

For more information Vail Mountain Rescue Group and backcountry safety, visit VailMountainRescue.org .