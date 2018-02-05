Injured snowmobiler rescued from Rabbit Ears Pass during blizzard

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Routt County Search and Rescue volunteers braved blizzard conditions Saturday to rescue an injured snowmobiler on Rabbit Ears Pass.

The Search and Rescue members were called to help the 62-year-old Kremmling man at about 4:15 p.m.

"When we got up there, the wind was just howling," member Kristia Check-Hill said. "The wind was just blowing snow everywhere."

Fortunately, the man was less than a mile away from U.S. Highway 40 in a meadow near mile marker 153. The man had been riding with two other people.

Check-Hill said she believed the man hit a depression, and his body was thrown into the sled. On Sunday morning, Check-Hill learned the man had seven rib fractures.

Search and Rescue was called to help because the injured man was unable to ride a snowmobile.

A team of four Search and Rescue volunteers went in to rescue the man.

While responding to the rescue, the Search and Rescue volunteers were told about a 26-year-old man who got separated from his group while snowmobiling on Buffalo Pass.

Some other snowmobilers pointed the man in the right direction, and Search and Rescue did not need to respond.