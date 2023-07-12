Inmates return to revamped Pitkin County jail from Eagle County, for now

Pitkin County inmates returned to the jail in Aspen this week. "Inmates were housed elsewhere for over two years and I wanted to get our detainees back in Pitkin County," Pitkin County Sheriff Michael Buglione said.

Aspen Times file photo

Ten Pitkin County inmates who were being housed in the Eagle County jail returned to Aspen earlier this week, following the completion of safety improvements to the jail’s facilities.

The upgrades were designed with detainee and deputy safety in mind and selected based on best practices, according to Pitkin County Sheriff Michael Buglione.

Changes include the installation of steel, anti-ligature doors and toilets, concrete bed frames, and new lights and flooring, according to the Sheriff’s Office. The renovated jail also includes the addition of a cell that is compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act and a dress-out room with a shower.

“I wanted to get inmates back,” Buglione said. “I thought it was important that they spend their time in our jail if that’s where they’ve been arrested and most likely reside.”

The Sheriff’s Office reached an agreement with Eagle County in January after Garfield County Sheriff Lou Vallario terminated an agreement to house inmates while the jail in Aspen was under renovation.

“As sheriffs, we’re going to help each other out no matter what, and that’s what it came down to,” Eagle County Sheriff James van Beek said. “We had the capacity, we were able to handle it, and it gave Pitkin County time to be able to finish doing what they were doing and making their detention center safe for the inmates and updated, and so (it was) mutually beneficial for everybody without too much of a logistical nightmare.

The short-term agreement allowed Pitkin County to make safety improvements to the jail deemed necessary following safety incidents that led to inmates being relocated in 2021.

“We looked at what we can do, and we were able to bring 13 beds up to a level that is safe for the detainee, as well as the jail deputies,” Buglione said.

While the average daily population of the jail exceeded 13 inmates prior to 2020, changes in arrest restrictions have led to fewer inmates. With the current restrictions, he said he does not expect the number of inmates to surpass the capacity of the jail.

Renovations at the Pitkin County Jail include bathroom facilities.

The work release program at the Pitkin County jail was closed last month to accommodate other inmates. Those who qualify for work release in Pitkin County have the option to do it through Garfield County instead.

“We are looking at options to improve our old work release up here in Pitkin to provide it again here,” Buglione said. “Once we get that squared away, we’ll see if we can implement the work release up here.”

The jail’s facilities team is planning infrastructure improvements for the work release program’s housing, such as resolving plumbing issues.

The recent updates to the jail are only a temporary solution, as the sheriff continues to look at plans for a significant redesign of the jail in its current footprint.

Van Beek did not say whether Eagle County would again hold inmates in the case of another construction phase but said he would “entertain the conversation.”

“The renovation was … to get the Pitkin County inmates back in Pitkin County and not house them elsewhere,” Buglione said. “The vision for a new jail, whether that be in the same location, is still being worked on currently.”

He said some of the upgrades to the jail could be incorporated into a future jail design, such as the dress-out room and the door and bathroom fixtures.

Though a long process between the current phase of the plan and the beginning of construction, he said, he is hoping to get plans underway as soon as possible.

“I’d love to get a shovel in the ground within a year,” he said. “That’s being very optimistic.”

According to him, a structural engineer who reviewed the jail as it is said the current footprint would allow the possibility of adding 7,700 square feet in a potential redesign. That would be in addition to the current area, which Buglione said is around 19,500 square feet.

“It’s going to be a new jail brought up to better standards, higher standards as opposed to just kind of a Band-Aid on a 35- to 40-year-old jail,” he said. “If there’s a new jail that’s never been built, I want to build that. Not just secure walls and doors and everything else — I’d love to be on the cutting edge of what a new jail looks like.”

One of the priorities for the new jail will be enabling greater flexibility in configuring beds according to separation by classification (inmates requiring low, medium, or maximum security, risk, and need).

“It gives us more options to move people around,” he said. “The future jail — hopefully, it’s in this footprint that we’re here, now — we’re going to try to achieve that with being creative.”

In addition to the greater flexibility for configurations, a new jail would have expanded areas for programming such as Narcotics Anonymous, Alcoholics Anonymous, spiritual group meetings, and yoga, as well as a space for one-on-one conversations with attorneys.

Buglione said he does not think that mental-health and detox facilities should be attached to the jail.

“The trend is that you don’t want to do that because someone who’s having a mental-health crisis or issue, they think they’re still going to jail,” he said. “The jail is not the place for someone having a mental-health crisis.”

Instead, he suggested a long-term goal of constructing a regional facility that would be jointly funded by other law-enforcement agencies in the valley.

“It’s expensive,” he said. “I don’t think Pitkin County should bear that cost alone.”

Van Beek emphasized the need for sheriffs across the region to work together.

“We support each other as sheriffs,” he said. “One of our mottos is we’re always going to take care of each other no matter what.”

While relations between Buglione and Vallario got off to a rocky start with Vallario’s termination of the intergovernmental agreement when Buglione took office, Buglione said they met months ago to smooth out their relationship.

He said, “Relationships with both (Eagle and Garfield) counties are great, and I thank both the sheriffs and their agencies for helping us out when we needed the help.”