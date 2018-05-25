Intermountain will close 1 road lane through June

VAIL — A portion of South Frontage Road West between Stephens Park and Elliot Road in Intermountain will operate with alternating one-way traffic through June due to an infrastructure improvement project undertaken by the Eagle River Water & Sanitation District and town of Vail.

The district is installing new sewer main that will increase sewer main capacity in the West Vail area so it can accommodate peak sewer flows in the future. The district is partnering with town of Vail to install electrical conduits to allow for the removal of the existing overhead power lines. The district and town are cooperating to complete both improvements while reducing impacts to the public.

The work requires one lane of the road in the project area to be closed at all times. Motorists and non-motorists can travel in the remaining lane via alternating one-way traffic 24 hours a day. Flaggers will manage traffic operations during work hours — generally 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. — and automated traffic lights will manage traffic at night. The public should plan for delays of up to five minutes in the work area.

While it may be slightly inconvenient, public safety during construction is paramount, and additional roadway width is not available due to deep excavation and conflicts with other existing utilities.

The Intermountain work is the first of a two-phase project this summer, which is the second project in a district-wide capital plan to address growth and meet water quality regulations for at least the next 20 years. Phase 2 of the project is located east of the Exit 173 roundabout, near the West Vail Conoco, and will start in mid-July.

For more information, visit http://www.erwsd.org or contact district customer service, 970-476-7480.