Snowstorm causes closure of Interstate 70 at Vail Pass Sunday evening

A high country snowstorm Sunday evening has caused multiple extended closures on mountain passes in the I-70 corridor.

Interstate 70 at Vail Pass is under a safety closure, according to an EC Alert sent at approximately 4 p.m. Sunday afternoon. As of 8:45 p.m. the closure remains in place, with no estimated time of reopening. There have been multiple reports of drivers detouring via Highway 24 to Summit County.

