UPDATE (3:43 p.m.): The motor vehicle incident on I-70 at mile marker 187 westbound near Vail Pass is now clear. All lanes are now open. Use caution when driving.

There is a motor vehicle incident on Interstate 70 at mile marker 157 westbound near Vail Pass.

There is also a motor vehicle incident at mile marker 187 westbound near Vail Pass.

I-70 is closed westbound at this time. Expect delays and use caution in the area.