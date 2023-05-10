 Interstate 70 eastbound closed at Main Vail exit for vehicle fire | VailDaily.com
Interstate 70 eastbound closed at Main Vail exit for vehicle fire

Emergency vehicles are dealing with a vehicle fire on Interstate 70
Interstate 70 is closed at eastbound mile marker 176 at Main Vail for a motor vehicle fire.

Visit Cotrip.org/home.htm for the most up-to-date road closure information.

This story will be updated.

