UPDATED: Interstate 70 reopens following fuel spill

First responders work to clean up a diesel fuel spill Wednesday on Interstate 70. The spill caused a shutdown of the interstate in the westbound direction.

John LaConte/Vail Daily

The westbound lanes of Interstate 70 shut down in Dowd Junction at mile marker 172 due to a fuel spill on Wednesday. A spokesperson from the town of Vail said the spill occurred at approximately 2 p.m.

The interstate fully reopened around 5 p.m.

Colorado State Patrol was called in to assist with a hazardous materials cleanup, said Sergeant Troy Kessler.

“There’s a semi on I-70 at (mile marker) 172, looks like they had a ruptured fuel tank and lost some diesel,” Kessler said. “We are assisting with the cleanup … we’re helping with the hazmat.”

Kessler said Colorado State Patrol was notified of the incident at about 2:15 p.m.

Interstate 70 westbound, along with North Frontage Road and South Frontage Road were gridlocked on Wednesday afternoon following a temporary shutdown of I-70. John LaConte/Vail Daily

The closure caused roads in Vail to be backed up past the Main Vail interstate exit at mile marker 176. Both North Frontage Road and South Frontage Road were gridlocked, as well.

Travelers should continue to expect delays, according to CDOT.

For the most updated information, visit COTrip.org .

This story will be updated.