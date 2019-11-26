Investigation underway after graffiti incidents damage property throughout Vail Valley

Japanese profanity is among the graffiti being sprayed painted on public and private property.

Eagle County Sheriff’s deputies have been called for several incidents in the last few weeks. The graffiti started in Edwards and has migrated down the valley to Gypsum, the Sheriff’s Office said in a media release.

The vandalism has hit both public and private property.

Primarily, the vandalism includes similar looking images of words reading “SARCO” and “BAKA.”

Baka, a Japanese slang word, translates to idiot, fool or stupid, according to the Urban Dictionary.

Whether the graffiti is connected to that Japanese slang, or whether it or “SARCO” is gang-related remains unknown, the Sheriff’s Office said.

What is known is that the graffiti is growing. The vandalism hit an increasing number of areas around Edwards and Gypsum, according to the Sheriff’s Office. The cost of damages is still being assessed.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office at 970-328-8500, Eagle County Crime Stoppers at 970-328-7007, or 1-800-972-TIPS. Submit your tip online at http://www.tipsubmit.com, or text a tip from your cell phone by texting STOPCRIME plus your message to CRIMES (274637). You could earn up to a $1,000 reward.



