Is a text worth a life? April is National Distracted Driving Awareness Month (video)

EAGLE COUNTY — To encourage all drivers to be aware of their digital addictions and drop the distractions, the Avon Police Department, Colorado Department of Transportation and Colorado State Patrol are joining in a national effort to recognize April as National Distracted Driving Awareness Month, bringing attention to the threat distracted drivers pose.

Texting and driving is illegal for all drivers in Colorado, but distracted driving continues to be a growing problem across the state. According to CDOT, distracted drivers cause an average of 40 accidents each day in Colorado, and distracted driving fatalities are on the rise.

A recent survey of Colorado drivers suggested that cellphone use behind the wheel is an ongoing threat in our state, with 22 percent admitting to reading a message while driving. Beyond messaging, 64 percent had selected entertainment on a mobile device, and 33 percent had talked on a hand-held phone.

"Is sending or receiving that text, reading or updating your social media, so important that you are willing to lose your life or someone's else's life by not keeping your eyes on the road?" asked Avon Police Chief Greg Daly. "Please pull over to text, use social media, call or set your GPS. Our primary concern is your safety on our roads."

Throughout April's awareness month, CDOT will share the "Killer Habit" video — along with other videos from across the country and around the world — on its Facebook page. CDOT is asking Facebook users to submit their own distracted driving-prevention videos to be shared publicly on its Facebook page.

CDOT also wants to hear directly from Coloradans about their experiences with distracted driving. Whether they're guilty of the practice themselves and have a prevention tip to share, or if they've been the victim of a distracted driver, CDOT invites Facebook users to send stories to CDOT as a Facebook post or private message.