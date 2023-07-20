Is climate change making Colorado’s weather crazier? Yes.

Snow coats the peaks of the Gore Range Thursday in Vail. Wet weather brought snow to the upper elevations of the state.

Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily

Has the weather news merged once and for all with the climate news? Are we overly focused on “bad” weather during summer doldrums, or is there an accumulation of evidence that climate change is worsening dangerous weather patterns?

We turned to the Colorado-based experts, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, and research meteorologist Andrew Hoell for a check-in on planet health and our summer psyche.

The Colorado Sun: There have been a number of recent events and headlines that may nudge readers toward thinking the impacts of climate change have accelerated. We’d like to help put things in perspective, and sort the real worries from the unhelpful hype.



Can we start with a direct impact on Colorado, and many other states, of the ongoing Canadian wildfires? Is the severity of Canada’s wildfires, which has of course impacted the United States, related to longer-term climate changes that go beyond seasonal drought?

Andrew Hoell: Evidence suggests that conditions that lead to drought and wildfire in many regions are caused by natural variations of the Earth system in addition to effects of climate change. This is why drought and wildfires don’t happen each and every year, but when they do, they tend to be somewhat more intense compared to droughts and wildfires of the past.

Weather and climate variability in North America this spring and summer so far has been rather unusual, leading to low precipitation, heat and wildfires in Canada, and below-average temperatures and above-average precipitation in the Southwest U.S. The weather can lead to unusual situations sometimes. Regarding Canada, high pressure has persisted there, which has led to below-average precipitation and above-average temperatures. The most apparent effect of climate change on drought there would be through temperatures, where warmer temperatures beyond that of natural variability led to a more rapid desiccation of vegetation, which in turn was easier to burn.

