Island vibes at Blues, Brews and BBQ

Nearly two dozen restaurants will be cooking, smoking and marinating up something delicious for the 16th annual Blues, Brews and BBQ event at Beaver Creek this weekend.

Known as Beaver Creek’s signature Memorial Day weekend event that kicks off the summer season, Blues, Brews and BBQ brings together great eats, suds and tunes. In addition to the beer garden set up each day of the event, don’t forget about the Colorado Craft Brew Festival on Saturday from 1 to 5 p.m., which is a ticketed event that gives you access to sample handcrafted beers from 30 Colorado breweries.

The musical line up this year includes Larkin Poe, a duo of two sisters, Megan and Rebecca Lovell, who are descendants of 19th-century American writer, Edgar Allen Poe. Also appearing will be Los Lobos, whose musical sounds span from rock, Tex-Mex, blues and traditional Spanish and Mexican influences.

Each year, Beaver Creek invites barbecue chefs and restaurants from Beaver Creek and beyond to dazzle the taste buds of event goers. Each restaurant is trying to earn the coveted People’s Choice award.

We caught up with Riley Romanin, executive chef and owner of Hooked Seafood, Sushi and Market to see which culinary direction he was going. “This year we are following our outdoor tiki bar theme and preparing some Caribbean-influenced barbecue,” Romanin said.

Romanin starts with wild Mexican white shrimp soaked overnight in locally sourced One Love Jamaican jerk marinade and then slow smokes it in the Big Green Egg, which is also the preferred method of cooking, smoking and grilling used in the annual Backyard BBQ Competition on Friday. In addition to the Jamaican jerk shrimp, Hooked will also have that same Jamaican jerk marinade on chicken wings at its booth throughout the weekend.

At Romanin’s other restaurant, Revolution, his team will be preparing numerous items featuring Berkshire Duroc pigs from their partners at Mountain View Farms located in Meeker, CO. “We’ll have barbecue pork ribs, Hauxenbauer, which is a German barbecue rotisserie special of smoked pork hocks,” Romanin said.

Revolution will also serve smoked bone-in headcheese with all the accouterments for those who want to be adventurous.

“We like being the first to do things. Sometimes our ideas might shock the guests because we are using interesting and creative new ways to deliver our delicious flavors that haven’t been seen or tasted before,” Romanin said. Case in point, Romanin came up with the Crimpster, a crab, shrimp and lobster combo which is a de-shelled lobster tail stuffed with shrimp that is stuffed with a snow crab leg that is wrapped in bacon. Delicious.

For the full schedule of the Blues Brews and BBQ event at Beaver Creek, visit http://www.beavercreek.com.