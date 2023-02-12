‘It is part of our culture – looking good’: Black skiers model latest winter style in Vail fashion show

Icelantic skis decorated with Lamont Joseph White’s art.

Hugh Carey/The Colorado Sun



Inside the Hythe hotel ballroom, 50 models from the National Brotherhood of Skiers donned parkas, hats and goggles to showcase the latest in winter fashion — including garments borrowed from members’ personal wardrobes.

The personal touch was a key element of the 50 Shades of Chocolate Apres Ski & Fashion Show, held Tuesday night as part of the group’s 50th anniversary gathering in Vail .

Models assembled outfits from dozens of racks of clothing, supplied by four vendors, ranging from ski suits to fur-fringed outerwear and formal attire. About 200 people watched as they walked the runway in the tony hotel.

“We love fashion,” NBS executive secretary Sophia Stombley said. “We want to feel good when we come to the summit. And we have some icons in this room right now. When we go to their closet, we follow them. We want to be like them, right?”

The summit fashion show was a staple in the 1980s but got an overhaul by the Sugar and Spice Snow and Social Club for the 2020 meet up at Sun Valley in Idaho, Stombley said. After a virtual festival in 2021, the NBS fashion show had another strong showing at the Aspen-Snowmass summit last year, and the tradition continued in Vail.

Support Local Journalism Donate



Read more from Hugh Carey, The Colorado Sun.

The Colorado Sun is a reader-supported news organization dedicated to covering the people, places and policies that matter in Colorado. Read more, sign up for free newsletters and subscribe at coloradosun.com.