It will cost more to take landscaping materials to the Eagle County Landfill next year

Beginning Jan. 1, it will be substantially more expensive to dump landscaping materials at the Eagle County Landfill.

But the new charges aren’t primarily aimed at revenue collection.

“The tipping fees are really about trying to create behavior change,” explained Eagle County Solid Waste and Recycling Manager Jesse Masten during a recent meeting with the Eagle County Board of Commissioners. In this case, the new fees aim to encourage the use of the composting center, operated by Honeywagon and located at the landfill.

Currently, the county’s landscape materials tipping fee is $23.10 per ton. Beginning Jan. 1, the cost will jump to $39 per ton. Other tipping fees at the landfill will also adjust at the first of the year, but most of the fee changes represent nominal increases to the nearest full dollar amount:

Construction materials — $48 per ton

Concrete/dirt/other — $48 per ton

Contaminated soil — $38 per ton

Non-friable asbestos — $48

Other current rates will remain unchanged.

Masten noted the new landscaping materials charge represents the interesting balancing act inherent in tipping fee costs. If fees are too low, it’s difficult to sustain diversion programs at the landfill. If fees are too high, people mingle materials with other trash, which works against waste diversion goals. And the county’s waste diversion goal is ambitious — a 30% decrease in the amount of materials going to the landfill by 2030.

“Hopefully this will incentivize composting in our county. It’s going to be a behavior change and it’s is going to take some time,’ Masten concluded.