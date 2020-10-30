Italian Food – Best of Vail Valley 2020

Best Italian

1. Ti Amo

2. Zino Ristorante

3. La Nonna

Since 1995, Ti Amo has been wowing locals and visitors alike with its authentic Northern Italian cuisine. This quaint eatery isn’t in the heart of world-class resort towns like Vail or Beaver Creek but rather is tucked away in EagleVail, and it is worth the drive.

Ti Amo has been at the top of the Vail Daily’s Best Of list and has received many other accolades throughout the decades. Much of that success is attributed to the consistency of the service and food combined with value pricing.

Ti Amo is not only a staple for those looking to conduct a business lunch but also at the top of the list of places to go for a romantic date or to celebrate a birthday or anniversary.

House specialties include the petti di pollo alle fragole, which is chicken breast sautéed with strawberries, the gnocchi principessa in a gorgonzola cream sauce and the picatta di vittelo, which is veal scaloppini.

No need to travel to Italy, Ti Amo can satisfy your cravings for great Italian food right here.

-Tricia Swenson