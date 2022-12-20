It’s about to get dangerously cold in Colorado. Here’s what you need to know to stay safe.

Summit Cove Elementary School students board school bus following the last class of the day amid cold temperatures, Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, in Dillon.

Hugh Carey/The Colorado Sun

Forecasters are warning that Thursday could be the coldest day Denver has felt in more than three decades, anticipating a blast of bitter cold, arctic air that is expected to affect the entire state.

The Colorado Sun has gathered important information to answer questions and help keep you safe ahead of the upcoming deep freeze.

Have a question that we didn’t cover? Email me at oliviaprentzel@coloradosun.com and I will try to help you find an answer.

When is the cold front coming and exactly *how cold* will it be?

Thanks to an incoming arctic cold front, bitter cold temperatures are expected across most of the state, starting Wednesday night through Friday morning. Strong winds will create dangerously low temperatures for the Denver metro area, the Front Range and Eastern Plains.

Along the Front Range, wind chill (how people feel when they go outside) is predicted to drop to minus 30 degrees, according to the National Weather Service’s Boulder office. The forecast high in Denver is minus 5 degrees Thursday.

