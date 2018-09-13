It’s back: The Rummage Sale of Eagle County opens this weekend in Eagle

Cost: Admission is $10 for the Friday night preview and $1 Saturday and Sunday.

When: 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 14; 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 15; and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 16.

EAGLE — It's back, and it's on this weekend: The Rummage Sale of Eagle County has taken over the Eagle River Center at the Eagle County Fairgrounds.

This week has found volunteers sorting through stacks and stacks of donated items. As in decades past, the sale will feature everything from china teacups to snowboard boots.

Eagle Valley tradition

Every summer for four decades, the Eagle Valley Community Fund Rummage Sale operated out of the former Minturn Middle School building at Maloit Park just south of Minturn. While the sale was only open for two weekends, collections were dropped off at the site year-round. When summer hit, volunteers went to work sorting and pricing items in preparation for the sale, and by the time the doors opened, various rooms were packed to overflowing with donated items.

After the sale concluded, proceeds from the event were tallied and the volunteers who worked the sale on behalf of various organizations collected checks for their efforts. The total amount distributed traditionally was around $170,000.

But last fall, Eagle County Schools, which owns the Maloit Park site, told sale organizers it needed the location for about a dozen modular classrooms to accommodate 200 Red Sandstone Elementary School students while the Vail school is rebuilt.

Last fall, the school board voted to terminate the Eagle Valley Community Fund's agreement to use the Maloit Park building for its annual rummage sale.

Many locals thought that action spelled the demise of the popular fundraiser, until a group of community members proposed a reimagined, single-weekend sale. The Eagle County commissioners waived the rental fee for the Eagle River Center, and various congregations located throughout the valley agreed to serve as donation collection points. Volunteers are now unpacking the donations and organizing the expansive Eagle River Center into separated sales areas.

Working for others

Like its popular predecessor, the sale gives its volunteers the opportunity to work the event to earn money for community organizations, and all of the sale proceeds will be returned to community nonprofits.

For more information, visit the rummagesale.org.