It’s closing week at Vail and Beaver Creek but there’s still time to ski your favorite runs

It's the final week of the 2017-2018 ski season at Vail and Beaver Creek Mountains, but don't worry, you still have time to ski some of your favorite runs.

TERRAIN OPEN AT BEAVER CREEK

As of Monday, April 9, Beaver Creek Resort will offer skiing and snowboarding terrain in Rose Bowl and trails accessed from Centennial Express Lift, Birds of Prey Lift and Grouse Mountain Express.

During the final week of the season skiers and snowboarders can enjoy spring skiing on terrain for all ability levels Monday, April 9, through closing day, Sunday, April 15, on the following lifts:

• Buckaroo Express Gondola

• Rose Bowl Express Lift

• Red Buffalo Express

• Centennial Express Lift

• Cinch Express Lift

• Birds of Prey Express Lift

• Grouse Mountain Express Lift

LIFT SCHEDULE AT VAIL

As the season wraps up in Vail downloading early at the end of the day to get ahead of crowds is highly recommended.

For the last week of the season, Monday, April 9 to Sunday, April 15 lifts will be closing to uphill traffic at 2:30 p.m. at the Riva Bahn Express Lift, Sun Up Express Lift and Sourdough Express Lift.

Gondola One, Wildwood Express Lift, Mountaintop Express Lift, High Noon Express Lift, Game Creek Express Lift and Northwoods Express Lift will be closing at 3 p.m.

The last lifts to close will be the Avanti Express Lift, Little Eagle Express Lift and Eagle Bahn Gondola at 4 p.m.

CLOSING DAY AT VAIL

Vail Mountain will operate under a special schedule for the final day of the 2017-2018 ski and snowboard season on Sunday, April 15.

All operating lifts, decks and public restrooms will close for the season at 4 p.m.

Listen for a series of air horns as they signal the end of the season and the time at which guests are asked to depart.

Stay safe out there and remember that using any ski lift or trail while impaired by alcohol or controlled substances such as marijuana is prohibited under the Colorado Ski Safety Act.