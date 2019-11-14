It’s free to recycle that big box TV at the Eagle County landfill this Friday

Turn in your outdated or disabled household electronics for free this Friday, Nov. 15 at the Eagle County Household Hazardous Waste Facility.

Upsplash.com

EAGLE COUNTY — Environmentally responsible residents who also happen to be fiscally conscious make note — this Friday is your kind of day.

In support of America Recycles Day, household electronics can be turned in free of charge at the Eagle County landfill on Friday. The Eagle County Solid Waste & Recycling Household Hazardous Waste Facility will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. to accept drop-offs.

Normally, electronics disposal at the county facility costs 20 cents per pound.

“Twenty cents per pound is heavily subsidized,” noted Eagle County Hazardous Waste Specialist Joe Walls. “The actual cost is about 40 cents per pound for disposal alone, not including labor or transportation.”

“It’s actually not that expensive to bring electronic items out here,” Walls continued. “I wish everyone would bring their electronics out to be recycled and keep the landfill in compliance with the state’s environmental laws.”

It’s the law

Since 2013, Colorado has mandated that used electronics be diverted from other household trash buried in landfills. Walls noted the Eagle County facility processes between 160,000 and 180,000 pounds of electronic waste annually.

“There are certainly people who will try to avoid paying anything. They will sneak things into the recycling bins or into their garbage,” Walls said. “But I think we have a pretty good recycling rate here in Eagle County.”

Walls believes part of the reason why is a cooperative public and part of the reason why is an accessible recycling option.

“We are one of the few places around here that accept electronic recycling year-round,” Walls noted.

But even though the facility located right next to the landfill is open all year long, and charges a modest fee, free recycling day will bring in substantial traffic. That’s especially true for one particular type of electronic trash — heavy, outdated television sets.

“We are taking those big televisions for the first time this year and I do expect to have a higher turnout than in the past,” Walls said.

While it will be free to drop off electronics on Friday, there are a couple of caveats. First, the event is limited to household electronics. Business waste is not eligible for free drop-off. Second, the event is for Eagle County residents only and proof of a physical county residence will be required. That means each recycler should bring along a utility bill or other paperwork to confirm his or her physical address.

The America Recycles Day event supports the goals of the Climate Action Plan for the Eagle County community. In addition, the Environmental Policy Statement adopted by the Eagle County Board of Commissioners prioritizes diverting waste and increasing recycling, along with reducing greenhouse gas emissions, protecting wildlife habitat, conserving water and adopting renewable energy sources.

For more information about electronic waste disposal, contact Jesse Masten at 970-328-3472 or at jesse.masten@eaglecounty.us.

