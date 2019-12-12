It’s Home for the Holidays in Gypsum on Saturday

The town of Gypsum welcomes all to its Home for the Holidays celebration this Saturday, Dec. 14 from 5 to 7 p.m.

GYPSUM — The town of Gypsum invites everyone Home for the Holidays on Saturday.

The community’s traditional holiday celebration includes cookies, cocoa, chili, crafts and carols along with a visit from Santa and a tree lighting ceremony. All are welcome to join the fun between 5 and 7 p.m. at the Gypsum Public Library and lawn area.

The Dickens Carolers will be performing and the library staff will provide the children’s craft activities and treats. The Gypsum Fire Auxiliary will serve chili, available with a donation.

This year’s celebration includes a new feature — a gingerbread house competition with cash prizes offered. Here are the contest rules:

Gingerbread house must be 100% edible. Graham crackers, ginger snaps, candy or other pre-made foods may be used instead of traditional gingerbread, although some form of ginger must be used.

No glue, or artificial materials — such as Styrofoam, cardboard, plastic, straws, wood, or metal — can be used. The exception is lighting inside/outside the gingerbread house.

There is no size limit, but entries need to be sturdy so they can be moved without consequence.

Entries will be judged as most creative and most traditional.

Cash prizes of $30 will be awarded to each age group — children ages 3-7, youth ages 8-12, teens ages 13-17 and adults ages 18 and older.

One Grand Prize of $75 will be awarded for the best overall entry.

Entries must be delivered to the tent outside of the Gypsum Library for setup between 3 and 4 p.m. on Saturday.

Gingerbread houses must be picked up no later than 7:30 p.m. on Saturday or they will be discarded.

To learn more about the celebration, as well as the Gypsum Holiday Lighting Contest rules, visit townofgypsum.com.