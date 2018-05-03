It’s LFA Fight Night in Vail with mixed martial arts card to Dobson Ice Arena

More information: Ten mixed martial arts fights featuring a middleweight title bout and several local fighters. Get tickets at the door or at cagetix.com.

VAIL — Ian Heinisch and Gabriel Checco will deliver more hits than a top-40 radio station.

Ian "The Hurricane" Heinisch and jiu-jitsu black belt Gabriel "Zangief" Checco step into the Legacy Fighting Alliance cage Friday, May 4, in Vail's Dobson Ice Arena. One will step out carrying the middleweight championship belt.

Heinisch (9-1) was born in Denver and raised in Parker. He's a two-time Colorado state wrestling champion from Ponderosa High School. Checco trains in Las Vegas, so Heinisch has a little attitude about the altitude.

"We'll be in Vail. He'll be coming from Vegas, and it's five rounds. It's about 9,000 feet, almost double the altitude of Denver. It's thin air. I'll keep the pressure high and let nature do its work. As the rounds go later, my odds go up. I need to not go sloppy and get into doing a jiu-jitsu game with him," Heinisch said.

Checco (10-2) is a 32-year-old fighter and a jiu-jitsu black belt from Torrinha, Sao Paulo, Brazil. He's easy to spot in the cage. Look for the guy in the mohawk doling out punishment. All 10 of his wins have come via knockout, technical knockout or submission.

Friday's LFA bout in Dobson Ice Arena will be one of the first events of its kind in the Vail Valley. The entire card will be broadcast live on AXS television.

LFA middleweight champion Anthony Hernandez is taking some time off to heal injuries, and the Heinisch vs. Checcco winner will be the interim champion. The winner will face Hernandez in a title unification bout later this year.

"Ian Heinisch and Gabriel Checco are the top two contenders for the title, and they both have title fight experience," LFA President Ed Soares said.

Several local fighters are also on the card.

Staff Writer Randy Wyrick can be reached at 970-748-2935 and rwyrick@vaildaily.com.