It’s official: In-N-Out Burger, a fast-food chain with a cult following, is coming to Colorado

Our double-double dreams are coming true: In-N-Out Burger is coming to Colorado.

The cult-favorite California burger chain, which has been rumored to be coming to the state in the past, is under contract to purchase land in Colorado Springs. In-N-Out will be building a distribution center on 22 acres in northern Colorado Springs, which will enable them to support 50 (yes, 50) restaurants within 350 miles of the facility.

Find out when and where in the complete story from The Denver Post.