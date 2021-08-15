It’s time to vote on Best of Vail Valley 2021





The nominations are in, and it’s time to vote. The voting period for the Vail Daily’s Best of Vail Valley 2021 begins Monday, so start filling those ballots with your favorite businesses so they can win and be featured in print and online.

Over the past three weeks, 670 participants submitted over 4,000 nominations for local businesses that have been broken down into 75 categories.

In last year’s competition, there were over 80,000 total votes cast across 64 categories. There were also some heavy hitters in 2020. Rocky Mountain Taco, Buzz’s Boards and Ptarmigan Sports all swept multiple categories. Will they be able to repeat, and for some of them, threepeat?

The Assembly in Eagle Ranch also came in hot in its first year of operation, taking four runner-up awards.

New this year is a real estate section where you can vote for the best neighborhood in each town. We’re also doing things a little differently as far as the winners go. The top three winners in each category will earn equal billing as a Best of Vail Valley honoree. After all, the top three margaritas, top three burgers, and on and on, are all worth checking out.

After having a complete-yet-slightly-modified ski season, the summer season flourished with filled restaurants and large events drawing locals and visitors out to enjoy a sense of normalcy after all that has taken place since 2020. Meanwhile, many backend issues went unseen. Low staffing, supply chain shortages and other issues hit our local businesses, forcing them to make some modifications of their own. This would be an appropriate time to remind these businesses that we appreciate all they are doing, and give them a vote.

From Best Musician to Best Art Gallery, Best Family Restaurant to Best Brunch, Best Jewelry Store to Best Dispensary, Best Salon to Best Veterinary Practice, the Best of Vail Valley 2021 covers 75 categories in four main groups: Arts & Activities, Food & Drink, Retail and Service.

The voting period lasts until September 8. Winners will be announced in November in our print magazine as well as during a live event, with further details forthcoming.

For more information and to cast your votes, visit VailDaily.com/best-of-vail-valley-2021.