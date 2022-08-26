Jack Oleson: A Gypsum kid who made it big

Jack Oleson with the horse that served as a kicker in a Budweiser ad that ran during the Super Bowl.

Courtesy photo

Jack Oleson, 97, always had an unlit cigar in his mouth, an entertaining story to share, and a purpose. He was a kid from humble beginnings in Gypsum, who made it big but never forgot where he came from.

Hard-working, forward-thinking, and a risk-taker, Oleson did things his way. Not every business gamble he took ended successfully, but many did, as evidenced by family scrapbooks bristling with news clippings and awards.

Jack Oleson Memorial Friday, Sept. 2, 1 p.m. at Sunset View Cemetery in Eagle.

Park at the Brush Creek Pavilion. Shuttles will provide transportation to the cemetery starting at 12:30 p.m.

A reception will follow at the Pavilion.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Vail Veterans Program (serving military injured and their families), P.O. Box 6473, Vail, CO 81658, org; or to the Eagle County Historical Society, P.O. Box 192, Eagle, CO 81631, eaglecountyhistoricalsociety.com.

As a young man short on money but big on ambition, Oleson struck out on his own and ended up with a thriving trucking business. His next venture was cattle ranching, which he turned into an international operation. He developed a small, short-lived ski resort on Meadow Mountain when the winter recreation industry was in its infancy in Eagle County. Oleson was the last of the original Vail investors. At retirement age, he hired on as the ranch manager for the Diamond Star ranch east of Eagle, relishing the opportunity to live and work on land he had once ranched. He rarely sat still and got by on very little sleep.

Oleson died Aug. 9 in Eagle. He leaves behind a loving family, countless friends, and a big impact on Eagle County.

Gypsum days

Jack was born into a Gypsum pioneer family on April 15, 1925, to parents Albert and Ione (Kutz) Oleson. His dad ranched, operated a car repair garage, and brewed a little moonshine in a hidden patch down on the Eagle River, telling his toddler son that he was “making food for the pigs.” When Sheriff Murray Wilson forced Albert to destroy the whiskey still, little Jack fretted that the pigs would starve.

Educated in the Gypsum schools, Jack by his own account was a reluctant student. His mother dragged him to his first day of elementary school. Jack had an aptitude for math and tendency to find trouble.

Always independent and ambitious, Jack started working for his uncle’s trucking company at the age of 15. He drove semi-trucks all over the county, including to the Nottingham Ranch in Avon, where he first noticed the bib-overalls clad Charlotte Nottingham, a freckled-face girl with pigtails.

Jack graduated from the County High School in Gypsum in 1943. Obtaining his diploma involved some subterfuge with a sympathetic janitor who liberated the document from the principal’s office where it was being held because of some misdeed. With World War II in full swing, Jack went from high school to the U.S. Army Air Corps where he piloted B-17s from 1943-1945.

After the war, he returned home and the trucking business, and renewed his acquaintance with the girl in the bib overalls who had blossomed into a woman. Jack and Charlotte married on July 2, 1948, and soon had a daughter, Charlynn. They lived in a refurbished boxcar on the Nottingham ranch, where Jack worked for Charlotte’s family until one very cold, miserable day in January of 1951.

Courtesy photo

At dinner, Jack informed Charlotte that he could not see a future working the family ranch. He loaded a toolbox, a blanket, and some clothes into his beat-up Army Jeep, paid off the grocery bill at the Avon store, and departed the next morning, promising to return for Charlotte when he found a job.

“I had no ideas, no plan,” Jack later admitted.

The job search in eastern Colorado was discouraging. He inquired about jobs as a truck driver, ranch hand, and in desperation, offered to wash dishes at Denver restaurants where he had formerly sold potatoes. Nobody was hiring. Finally, a friend steered him to a small crude oil trucking company in Sterling, Colorado. that needed a manager.

“I knew absolutely nothing about my job, the area, or anything else,” Jack wrote in his unfinished memoir. He sent for his family, then employed a strategy he used for the rest of his life: make friends in the community, work hard, and grow the company. Soon Jack co-owned the company with his partner, Cortlandt S. Dietler.

A savvy marketer, Jack changed the name of the company to Basin Truck Company then eventually to Western Crude Marketing to broaden his clientele. He began buying and selling oil and constructing pipelines. The business expanded into Nebraska and Wyoming. He worked around the clock, often sleeping in his car.

Back to the valley

Oleson sold his trucking business in 1962, and returned to the Eagle Valley to ranch, buying properties up and down the valley. He built a beautiful ranch home for his family on the hillside of what is now EagleVail.

He made a name for himself in the cattle ranching industry, raising registered polled Herefords and pioneering genetic engineering concepts such as implanting embryos into cattle. He established cattle ranches in Longmont, and Canada, and shipped animals to thriving markets in Taiwan and South America.

Jack Oleson checks cattle grazing at EagleVail in 1969.

Courtesy photo

Fellow Western Slope cattle rancher Bill Gates accompanied Jack on a three-week trip to Australia where Jack was considering purchasing a 700,000 acre “station “ (ranch). The plan was to graze cattle in Australia, ship them to Taiwan to finish feeding on high protein sugar cane, then sell the beef in the Asian market.

“He was a visionary, no question about it,” Gates said. Oleson was equally at ease talking with ranchers and or high-ranking government officials. The deal fell through when the government required that 51 percent of the land ownership be Australian. Jack wanted control.

“He knew what he wanted. He was a self-made man,” Gates recalled.

Jack had his fingers in many pies. For a period of time, he raised thoroughbred racehorses at a ranch in New Mexico. One horse in particular, Mad Key, was champion material.

Only Jack Oleson would use a thoroughbred racehorse to herd cattle.

Courtesy photo

Back in the valley, he purchased the We-Ask-U-Inn Motel in EagleVail. In 1966, when the Vail ski resort was just beginning, Jack developed the Meadow Mountain ski area at Dowd Junction featuring a small lodge, several runs, a poma lift, and various Oleson relatives as the staff. (By the early 1970s Meadow Mountain was sold to Vail Associates, then traded to the Forest Service.)

Jack the jokester

An often demanding boss and a hard worker, Jack was also characterized by his humor and whimsical impulses. Always a fan of history, in the early 1960s he purchased an old Conestoga (covered) wagon from a western-themed restaurant in Golden, figuring he could put it in parades to promote his business. Needing oxen to pull the wagon, he headed to a livestock auction barn in Glenwood Springs, where he actually won two oxen in an all-night poker game.

His worried wife was not pleased. She was even more unhappy when he hitched the oxen to her new Thunderbird sportscar to test the animals’ pulling ability. Those oxen and the wagon with the words “Eagle Freight Line” painted on the canvas cover appeared in numerous regional parades.

Oleson worked over 900 hours to restore this Conestoga wagon, manufacturing some of the parts himself. Jack Oleson stands in the 1800’s wagon that he restored at his Diamond S Ranch home in Eagle.

Eagle Valley Enterprise archive

Grandson Jeff Williams recalls that Jack once liberated a decorative stuffed chicken from Charlotte’s kitchen to serve as the mascot of their Moffat County hunting camp. He placed the chicken on a pair of old springs and hoisted it up a makeshift flagpole where it constantly bobbed, marking the “Chicken Springs” campsite.

After the devastation of Sept. 11, 2001, Jack decided to replace the chicken with a more patriotic symbol and headed to the nearest small town in search of a flag. It was after hours, and all the businesses were closed, but there was a flag flying outside one store. Jack commandeered the flag, leaving a $100 bill in the flag holder. The hunters flew that flag for years.

A working retirement

At retirement age, Jack divested of his various businesses, then took a job as ranch manager for the Diamond Star Ranch east of Eagle. He managed the livestock and haying operation, and designed, built, and maintained roads. He also restored several historic buildings, re-creating a pioneer schoolhouse, homestead, and stagecoach stop on the ranch’s Bellyache property. An avid collector of local history, he established an impressive private museum in a Diamond Star barn.

Jack Oleson developed a small, short-lived ski resort on Meadow Mountain when the winter recreation industry was in its infancy in Eagle County.

Courtesy photo

“There was nothing he could not do with a little imagination. Who else could look at a building with three walls and envision a cabin … then rebuilt it into a habitable monument?” says Cindy Petit, former Diamond Star Ranch concierge.

Oleson worked with the Vail Valley Veterans Program to bring wounded soldiers to the ranch to enjoy a day of fishing and hiking in the mountains.

“His deep commitment, passion, and understanding of what they have been through was heartfelt and meaningful to all the veterans he met,” said Cheryl Jenson, president and founder of the program.

Business deals with Jack often involved a 6 a.m. breakfast meeting at the Eagle Diner where the waitresses reserved a booth for him. People who joined him were sometimes treated to “cowboy coffee,” with Jack surreptitiously adding a splash of whiskey from a pocket flask.

Cattle graze on Oleson’s Circle D Ranch in what is now EagleVail.

Courtesy photo

Buddy Doll, a distant relative, recalls being concerned a few times when Jack failed to show up at the diner at 6 a.m. Buddy would place a phone call, only to have Jack answer from the top of Bellyache, where he had been plowing snow since 2 a.m.

When Charlotte died in 2009, Jack continued to work on the ranch as long as his body allowed him to do so. He continued to eat breakfast at the diner, visit with friends, and lit up with palpable joy when his grandkids were around.

“He was a guy who crammed three lifetimes into one,” says grandson Jeff Williams, “He never went to business school or anything like that. He just went out and did things.”

Survivors include daughter Charlynn Williams Knight and son-in-law Terrill of Eagle; grandchildren Dana Williams of Denver and Jeff (Christy) Williams of Texas; sister Toni Reynolds of Grand Junction; former son-in-law, Dan Williams of Arizona and numerous nieces and nephews. Condolences may be sent to Charlynn Williams, PO Box 3600, Eagle, CO 81631.