Jackknifed semi at Main Vail roundabout

February 22, 2019

There is a jackknifed semitrailer in the Main Vail roundabout on the North Frontage Road. The westbound off ramp for Interstate 70 at mile marker 176 is currently closed. Expect delays and use caution in the area.