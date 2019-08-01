James Dilzell joins Eagle River Watershed Council staff

Eagle River Watershed Council is pleased to announce the selection of James Dilzell as its new education and outreach coordinator.

Dilzell was chosen for this position due to his passion for community, drive to connect with our watershed, and experience with educational programming. Water has always been a foundation in his life — he grew up nestled along Lake Erie outside of Cleveland, Ohio, among the Rocky and Cuyahoga Rivers.

Dilzell received a B.S. in Environmental Engineering from the University of Alabama, where he gained an understanding of water policy and technical skills surrounding water quality. His summers were spent with the Montana Conservation Corps, where he led U.S. Forest Service Youth Conservation Corps interns into the wilderness for trail work, conservation projects and character-building lessons.

He has been working in sustainability in Eagle County since graduating in 2017 and is excited to dive back into conservation and education with his new role at the Watershed Council.

Dilzell joins Holly Loff, executive director of the Watershed Council, Kate Isaacson, projects and events coordinator, and Sarah Vergara, community outreach Americorps VISTA. Dilzell’s position was formerly held by Lizzie Schoder, who left the organization for a new role in India working for a nature conservancy, focused on contemplative environmental education and mindfulness.

“James is a perfect complement to our small, but dedicated team. His technical knowledge coupled with his experience in environmental education will help the Watershed Council to continue to expand our community engagement and outreach on river health, protection, and restoration,” Loff said in a release announcing the move.

Eagle River Watershed Council encourages the community to come out and meet Dilzell at many of our upcoming Watershed Wednesday events, including the Community Float on August 8 and the Eagle Mine Tour on August 11, as well as more Watershed Wednesday events like these to come throughout the summer and fall!

Learn more about Eagle River Watershed Council and our upcoming events at erwc.org. Dilzell can be reached at dilzell@erwc.org or (970)-827-5406.