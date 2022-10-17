James van Beek in his own words: Incumbent Eagle County sheriff seeks to keep strengthening ties between office and the community

James van Beek

The Vail Daily is running Q&As with the two candidates running for a four-year term as Eagle County sheriff.

The vote will be part of the general election on Tuesday, Nov. 8, and is being conducted as a mail ballot election. Ballots will be mailed out starting Monday, Oct. 17. The last recommended day for voters to mail in ballots is Oct. 31, and polling stations will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Nov. 8. For more information, visit http://www.eaglecounty.us/clerkandrecorder/votingandelections .

Name: James van Beek

Occupation: Eagle County Sheriff

Place of residence: Eagle

Length of residence in Eagle County: 33 years

Why do you want to serve as Eagle County sheriff?

My job as sheriff is immensely personal. We encounter people at their most vulnerable times. Sometimes it’s a physical threat, other times, an emotional one, but always, it’s deeply personal. This is why it’s imperative to establish a connection and bond with those we serve. As sheriff, I have worked to establish community programs for all ages and diverse backgrounds.

What relevant experience do you bring to the role?

As an honorably discharged United States Army veteran, I have had over 31 years of serving my country in one or more uniforms: 4 years as an Army soldier, and 27 years in law enforcement. I have been fortunate to serve in various leadership positions across the globe. In 2000, I began my first tour as a Civilian Police Officer, serving the United Nations Mission in Kosovo. It allowed me to experience a deeper understanding of the subtleties of diverse cultures. I bring those lessons to my work today.

What has the current sheriff’s office done well? What could have been done better?

Our deputies and administrative personnel have a way of anticipating needs and are exceptionally responsive to those that suddenly come center stage, such as handling the pandemic. Most did not have experience in this area, yet because of strong ties with the community, we were able to move forward with as little disruption as possible.

We lead the implementation of greater mental health services for the community, including the incarcerated population. We increased transparency in communications through a biweekly newspaper column, discussing programs, community concerns, and other areas that most people are unaware exist. We expanded inter-agency connections. We created closer bonds with schools. We’ve established closer relations with our international and Hispanic community members. We have also created innovative programs to help those in custody to better their lives, and connect them with private agencies and county services. And we have done all of this, and more, under budget!

We are always seeking to implement new programs. If we discover something that is successful elsewhere, we analyze its potential impact on our unique community. It’s not necessarily something that we could have done better, as much as more that we would like to offer.

If elected, what are the main objectives you would like to accomplish as sheriff in the next four years? How do you plan to make this happen?

I would like to see us continue being a model for the state. We have implemented forward-thinking programs and created unique opportunities that go beyond traditional law enforcement responsibilities. We have some exceptional programs in development that include education and job training in conjunction with Colorado Mountain College, for those who are struggling with job security in our community.

We have already laid the foundation for success and will continue in the areas of mental health, reducing detention recidivism, educating young people on making safe decisions, connecting with nonprofits on expanding their programs, making technology work easier for those interacting with our office, and many more.

Calls for police reform have been prominent in the past few years. What are some recent reforms in Eagle County that you feel have been beneficial to local policing practices? Are there additional reforms you believe would benefit the community and/or police force?

Because we are so connected to the community, we are able to address their concerns almost immediately. Transparency is essential to communications, and understanding the safety concerns of those we serve helps to resolve and eliminate issues that plague other locations. We plan on continuing our strategy, which includes regular meetings with community leaders, to get a frontline perspective on community concerns.