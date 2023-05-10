Jamie Woodworth Foral to fill vacancy on Eagle Town Council

The Eagle Town Council has appointed Jamie Woodworth Foral to fill the vacancy left by Janet Bartnik until the November municipal election.

Courtesy photo

On Tuesday, Eagle Town Council members selected longtime local Jamie Woodworth Foral as the appointee to the Town Council vacancy left by Janet Bartnik’s resignation. Woodworth Foral will be sworn into the position next week.

During Eagle’s April 25 regular town council meeting, three final candidates were selected out of the six who applied for the position: Laura Hartman, Brian Woods and Jamie Woodworth Foral. In Tuesday’s Town Council meeting, the candidates were asked some final interview questions regarding opportunities and challenges that the town faces before selection began.

The appointee, Woodworth Foral, drew from her experience growing up in Eagle and serving on Eagle’s Planning and Zoning Commission since August 2022. She is also involved in the community as the treasurer of Mountain Tots Preschool’s board and volunteers to maintain trails through her work at Alpine Bank.

This kind of connectedness with the town is just the quality former Eagle Town Council member Matt Solomon values in a local government candidate, as he expressed in a May 4 letter of support for Woodworth Foral to the current Town Council.

“We are presented, as a town, with the unique opportunity of a person that grew up here, that ran for a seat on the council in the previous election, cares about her community, and is committed to putting in the work to participate in the process,” Solomon’s letter read. “I don’t know of another applicant in front of you that has put in the work necessary to truly fill the seat as an active member of the Council from day one.”

In her interview, Woodworth Foral noted the housing challenges that have been pressuring Eagle along with the rest of the valley and expressed that she wishes to contribute to the momentum current and previous town councils have created with respect to providing opportunities for affordable housing developments.

“You guys hear people loud and clear with the housing issues,” Woodworth Foral said.

Additionally, Woodworth Foral acknowledged tensions that arise in Eagle as residents coexist with wildlife.

“That’s been ongoing since I was a kid and I don’t think it’ll ever go away,” Woodworth Foral said. “The wildlife is very important to the community here.”

Woodworth Foral said in her interview that continuing to get the community involved in discussions would be important to her as a council member.

“I think the town does a really good job of hosting events to bring the community forward to educate them as to what’s going on,” Woodworth Foral said. “I think that goes a long way and speaks volumes and helps bring people to the meetings.”

After Woodworth Foral is sworn in next week, she will serve on Town Council until the new council is selected in the upcoming November election. Woodworth Foral said she plans on running for Town Council in the election.