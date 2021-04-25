Jane Ross joins Alpine Management & Real Estate Services

Jane Ross has lived in the valley for 37 years and is a new broker for Alpine Management & Real Estate Services Inc.

Special to the Daily

Although real estate and property management are two different skill sets, Jane Ross uses her extensive experience in both to ensure her clients get exactly what they want. Ross moved to Vail after graduating from Southern Methodist University in Dallas, Texas, to “play for a year.” As with many longtime locals, that one year turned into a few more — 37 years to be exact — and she has called the Vail Valley home ever since.

Bringing 24 years of property management experience and 21 years of real estate experience, Ross is back in the game as a new broker for Alpine Management & Real Estate Services Inc. — a real estate company that offers a range of services including listing properties for sellers and assisting buyers in finding their property. Alpine also manages and rents properties for existing owners.

“I worked in the hospitality business while I was in college and I loved it so I decided to make that my career,” Ross said. “I originally got my real estate license because the property management and real estate laws overlapped. Then I realized how much I enjoyed working with people to find the perfect place for them and now my property management background enables me to have valuable information for real estate clients.”

In addition to property management and real estate, Ross spent many years in the sustainability sector. After her son was born, she shifted gears and served on the EagleVail Metro District Board for eight years. She then got involved with sustainability programs throughout the valley, including working with Walking Mountains Science Center, overseeing the Sonnenalp Hotel’s sustainability committee and heading the environmental committee for the 2015 FIS Alpine World Ski Championships. She was also part of the committee that was responsible for achieving the town of Vail’s sustainability certification.

For the past three years, Ross has been working with Alpine Building & Development Inc. President and managing broker Audrey Robinson McRae says she is excited to have Ross joining their real estate team. The two women have known each other since the early 1990s when they worked together in property management and real estate.

“My background in property management paired with learning about construction and remodeling over the last few years gives me unique insight into what properties are the best fit for my clients,” Ross said. “My goal is always to find the perfect place for each client rather than the most expensive and I’m looking forward to serving my community.”

