Japanese whisky shines at Hooked in Beaver Creek

Hooked in Beaver Creek has an extensive selection of Japanese whisky, including several bottles no longer offered on the retail market.

Dominique Taylor Photography/taylordmedia@icloud.com

Traditional Japanese whisky highball and sushi selection from Hooked in Beaver Creek.

Dominique Taylor Photography/taylordmedia@icloud.com

The Japanese learned whisky-making from the Scots, and Beaver Creek can learn whisky-drinking from Hooked. The globally inspired fishouse and restaurant doesn’t just have the largest Japanese whisky selection in the valley — it’s also the most dynamic. From the top-top-top shelf to the more familiar bottles, Hooked is on a mission to celebrate Japanese whisky one glass at a time.

“We have guys who come in and walk up and down the bar, looking at that top shelf,” said Bar Manager Joel Campbell. “There are a lot of educated people who know what’s up there. So it makes running the program challenging, but also makes it cooler to be able to offer it to our guests.”

He appreciates working in Beaver Creek, where some of the clientele might well have eaten sushi or drunk whisky in Japan, and have a basis for comparison. Likewise, others might have traveled extensively but are unfamiliar with Japanese whisky, and excited to learn a little.

“Japanese whiskies are all Scotch-like,” explained Riley Romanin, the chef, owner and creative force behind Hooked. “The Japanese learned how to make whisky from the Scots, so they’re not necessarily in a bourbon-style whisky.”

Some are peated, for instance. And while most whisky people who walk into Hooked are the “typical” American drinker and like it on the rocks, Romanin has another recommendation:

Support Local Journalism Donate



“To truly to appreciate it, that Scotchy-smokiness, a highball fashion is the best way,” he said.

Of course, the wine list is deep, too.

“Our wine list certainly is adventurous, bringing the rare and esoteric as well as the celebrated regions and varietals to the table,” said Sommelier Rob Ferrer. “We’re always looking to create a more user-friendly and fun platform to explore both wine and sake while giving our range of food the accompaniment it deserves. Three one-ounce pours of different styles/option.

“We have some pre-set flights, or we can customize something you’re interested in. Maybe try rice-based whisky compared to others. Anything you want.” Thanks to Romanin’s penchant for making relationships with others near and far, he’s sitting on several selections that are nearly impossible to find elsewhere. But for an entry-level version, try the Hooked Manhattan with barrel-aged Toki. It’s delicious, fun and, it must be said, sexy. Just like the whole Hooked experience.

Hibiki whisky Old Fashion from Hooked.

Dominique Taylor Photography/taylordmedia@icloud.com

Five Japanese Whisky recommendations

from Hooked Bar Manager Joel Campbell

Nikka Taketsuru Pure Malt

The most “signature” offering from Nikka, in my opinion, and one we get asked about often. It is one of the best pure-malt Japanese whiskies made annually. It is named for the “Father of Japanese whisky,” Masataka Taketsuru. He was the righthand man for the man who started the first distillery in Japan in 1923. He went to Scotland and was trained in traditional Scotch making, opening his own distillery in 1934.

Shibui 23-year Rare Cask Reserve

As great a representation of any rice-based whisky being produced in Japan today. This distillery has won many awards and gained a lot of popularity in the last 2 years.

Yamazaki 12-year

Named for the founder of the first distillery, it has become the industry standard for “Japanese style” whisky. The 18-year version is widely considered the best annually produced whisky on earth, and the 2017 “Mizunara Cask” version might be the greatest Japanese whisky ever produced. We had three bottles of the 12-year last season; they were gone in two months.

Hibiki Harmony

From Suntory distillery, Hibiki Harmony is probably the most recognizable blended Japanese whisky in the world currently. It is on our cocktail list in an old fashioned.

Nikka Single Malt Miyagikyo & Yoichi

These are two of my favorites to talk with guests about: Both single malts are produced identically, but in two different distilleries. Miyagikyo is produced at a distillery at sea level, while Yoichi is produced at a distillery in the mountains. They exemplify what makes Japanese culture and its influence on the whisky industry so important: their reverence for nature and how every aspect of the ingredients are cared for, nurtured, respected and used in a way that reflects Japanese values. It is also a great way for any bourbon/Scotch/Japanese whisky drinker to see how much climate affects the development of flavor during barrel aging.