Jared Polis talks end of Roe, LGBTQ rights during visit to Eagle

Rep. Lauren Boebert, left, and Gov. Jared Polis attend a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the reopening of Hanging Lake Trail in Glenwood Springs on Friday.

Ray K. Erku/Post Independent

Jared Polis started his Friday in Glenwood Springs to cut a ribbon for the reopening of a trail to Hanging Lake. He found himself standing next to U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert on a day in which the United States Supreme Court overturned the constitutional right to an abortion .

It was an odd pairing on a whirlwind day for the governor, who then headed to Eagle to talk to some young innovators at Camp Invention at Brush Creek Elementary before driving up to Minturn to meet with members of the Town Council over lunch at Rocky Mountain Taco.

The Vail Daily caught up with the governor in Eagle for a quick conversation about the news of the day, LGBTQ rights, and his chosen method of travel.

Polis issued a press statement earlier in the morning about the Supreme Court’s decision, which reads: “Coloradans do not want politicians making their health care decisions. Because of my administration and Democratic leadership in the legislature, Coloradans don’t have to worry because our rights are still protected today despite the unfortunate reality that the U.S. Supreme Court just rolled those freedoms back for millions of Americans in other states.”

He expanded on his statement during his stop in Eagle. The following conversation has been edited for clarity and length.

Let’s talk about the news of the day; your thoughts on that, as well as that you took some heat for working with lawmakers to codify abortion into the state constitution. What do you say to those critics now with 13 states set to ban abortion in the next 30 days?

Well, I’m glad in Colorado we had the foresight to do that. I think, even with the leak of the decision, it just didn’t seem real until it happened today. And so it’s still shocking. And a lot of people are just going through all the stages of figuring out what this all means.

In Colorado, our freedom and our right to start or end a pregnancy will continue. That’s protected in law. But there are over 20 states where women could be going to prison very soon. Doctors could be going to prison. And that’s the scary thing.

Do you think Colorado is going to be a state where it’s kind of an island where people are going to come here to have these safe abortions?

Well, I mean, I think in most states it remains legal. There’s only like 20 states, 22 states where there are various degrees of restrictions. But certainly, we want to reassure Coloradans that the right to choose remains protected in Colorado, but it also reminds us of the importance of elections. And elections matter. And now literally in some states, they’ve elected people that put women in prison for using different forms of birth control. And that’s not the path we charted in Colorado. But we’re only one election away from descending on that pathway here.

We had a big pride festival here last weekend that started at a grassroots level, and now it’s turned into a pretty big event. Colorado has evolved from being known as the State of Hate (following the passage of Amendment 2) to a state that now has one of the highest levels of equality. But is the work ever done on that front?

Well, they’re expecting hundreds of thousands of people down in Denver this weekend, and there’s dozens of pride festivals across the state, including in Avon, that really show that Colorado is a state for everybody. It’s a Colorado for all. No matter who you love, no matter who you are, we want to make sure that you have a place in our state to work hard and get ahead and live your best life.

A lot of folks are talking about gas prices right now. And you’re someone who has pushed Coloradans to consider EV vehicles. How come you drive around the state still in a gas-powered car?

I’m for whatever people choose. Right now, about 87% of Colorado’s vehicles purchased last month were gas, and about 13% EV. Whatever you want to buy. I think certainly more people are looking at EVs to save money because of the high cost of gas. But absolutely, there’s some people that like internal combustion engines, like diesels. Some people like working on them in the garage and have fun with it as a hobby. So we’re for whatever people want to buy. Our focus has been on making more EVs available for people who want them and making sure the charging infrastructure is in place to make that an easier decision for folks who want to drive EVs.

Have you talked with your people in your office about maybe getting an EV for you to ferry around the state? Or is it a security thing?

Well, this model is not available (pointing to his official SUV). I’ve been in a Rivian, it’s great. If it meets the security needs, we’d totally be for it. But nobody should feel ashamed about what they drive. We’re for all kinds of cars. We’re for making gas less expensive. That’s why we suspended the two-cent gas fee. And we called on the president, and he’s now also called on Congress to reduce the gas tax federally by 18 to 25 cents, which would save consumers money at the pump.

Conor Cahill, the press secretary for Polis, responded later in the day with a statement, adding: “The governor has requested State Patrol use EVs but the security experts at public safety have declined to do so because they do not yet have an EV model that meets their standards needed for protection. They are governed by state law to ensure the safety of the executive of the state and are empowered to make decisions to carry out that state mandate. Since day one, Governor Polis has been focused on taking bold climate action to improve our air and combat the effects of human-caused climate change. In ongoing efforts to achieve 100% renewable energy by 2040, the Polis administration has secured utility commitments, ensuring that over 99% of the state’s electricity is on a path to reduce emissions by at least 80% by 2030.”