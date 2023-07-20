Jeff Tweedy of Wilco at Vilar, ‘Harry Potter’ and Bravo! Vail and a ‘Barbie’ party: Tricia’s Weekend Picks 7/21/23

Jeff Tweedy of Wilco plays in Beaver Creek on Saturday night.

Jeff Tweedy in concert

The Vilar Performing Arts Center is celebrating 25 years this season, but during its 15th year, it had its sights set on scheduling Jeff Tweedy to do a show there.

“Over 10 years ago, when I was working at the Vilar Performing Arts Center as a college student, they were talking about trying to land Jeff Tweedy for this stage and finally, after more than a decade of staying on his radar, we get our change to welcome him to Beaver Creek this Saturday,” recalls Owen Hutchinson, executive and artistic director of the Vilar Performing Arts Center in Beaver Creek.

Tweedy is the bandleader and chief songwriter for the band, Wilco, one of the major rock groups of the late 1990s and the 2000s and they continue to tour as an incredibly successful rock band today.

“Songs like ‘California Stars,’ ‘Impossibly Germany,’ and ‘Jesus, Etc.’ have become standards of the rock catalogue of that era and you hear them covered all the time by great rock musicians,” said Hutchinson in an interview with Vail Valley Live.

In addition to songs Tweedy has written for 12 Wilco albums, he may play tunes from three solo projects. He may also share insights from his two “New York Times” Bestsellers List reads, “Let’s Go (So We Can Get Back): A Memoir of Recording and Discording with Wilco, etc.” and “How to Write One Song.”

Opening up for Tweedy will be Le Ren. Lauren (pronounce le-ren) Spear of Montreal will play a beautiful, intimate, solo set for about a half hour to get the night kicked off before Tweedy’s solo acoustic show.

Reserved seating is available and tickets start at $65. Purchase online at VilarPAC.org or stop by the box office in Beaver Creek from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Friday or the box office at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater is open over the weekend if you want to get tickets there for Saturday’s 7 p.m. performance.

“Barbie” premier party at Riverwalk Theater

Come to the premier party for the new “Barbie” movie at the Riverwalk Theater in Edwards on Friday. Drink specials, costume contests and the Barbie selfie station will be a part of the event. Tricia Swenson/tswenson@vaildaily.com

“Come on Barbie, let’s go party!” isn’t only a lyric to the band, Aqua’s bubble gum pop song “Barbie Girl,” it has also been seen on countless social media posts leading up to the Mattel and Warner Bros. summer release, “Barbie.” The party will be at Riverwalk Theater to celebrate the doll that has been around for 64 years.

“Barbie” features a star-studded cast with Margo Robbie playing the blonde bombshell and Ryan Gosling playing Ken. Emma Mackey plays Physicist Barbie, Kate McKinnon as Weird Barbie and Dua Lipa as the Mermaid Barbies. Will Farrell plays the CEO of Mattel, and Simu Liu and Scott Evans portray different Kens. The plot follows Robbie, the main Barbie and Gosling, the main Ken, as they travel from Barbieland (in a pink convertible, of course) to the real world, where they encounter all sorts of new and different experiences. Get ready for lots of pink in this Greta Gerwig film. The sets are amazing and will take you down memory lane if you played with this plastic icon as a kid.

Riverwalk will be hosting a “Barbie” premiere party on Friday, the opening night of the film, from 5:30 until the movie starts at 7 p.m. Grant Smith, owner of the Riverwalk Theater in Edwards, said the interest in the movie has been high and tickets for the 7 p.m. show are already sold out, but the party welcomes anyone who wants to get their dance on and participate in the contests. Yours truly will be hosting the party at the Riverwalk theater and the DJ will be spinning Barbie beats, there will be drink specials like pink mimosas and Barbie-ritas (a watermelon margarita). Take your picture at the selfie station, which lets you put yourself into a hot pink, life-sized Barbie doll box located at the front of the theater.

Prizes include gift cards from Always Inspired Salon in Riverwalk and the Riverwalk Theater will be throwing in some coupons for tacos and movies, so get creative as prizes will be given out to the winners of the following categories:

Best Barbie Costume

Best Ken Costume

Best High Heel Shoes

Best Kids Costume

So, come on, Barbie fans, let’s go party on premier night and then get your tickets in advance for other showings since the movie is sold out. For showtimes and tickets, go to RiverwalkTheater.com and follow them on Instagram for other happenings.

Bravo! Vail – The New York Philharmonic

The New York Philharmonic returns for its 20th season at Bravo! Vail Music Festival. Daily file photo

To round out Bravo! Vail Music Festival’s 36th season, the New York Philharmonic will take the stage at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater this weekend. The New York Philharmonic returns to Vail for its 20th summer residency and is one of the oldest musical institutions in the world and is the oldest of the Big Five Orchestras:

New York Philharmonic (established in 1842)

Boston Symphony Orchestra (established in 1881)

Chicago Symphony Orchestra (established in 1891)

Philadelphia Orchestra (established in 1900)

Cleveland Orchestra (established in 1918)

Each night offers something completely different so pick your favorite or go to all three.

Friday

Hannu Lintu, conductor

Stefan Jackiw, violin

Sibelius – “Finlandia”

Bruch – “Scottish Fantasy for Violin and Orchestra”

Kaija Saariaho – “Ciel d’hiver” (Winter Sky)

Sibelius – “Symphony No. 7 in C major”

Saturday

“Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets”

For Harry Potter fans, this is a must see as Justin Freer will conduct the New York Philharmonic on stage as the movie unfolds on screen. Watch as a large cast of familiar characters like Harry, Ron and Hermione need to give their all to save Hogwarts with the sounds of famous movie score composer, John Williams, taking us on this spectacular journey.

Sunday

Jaap van Zweden, conductor

Anne-Marie McDermott, piano-McDermott is also the artistic director for Bravo! Vail Music Festival

Rossini – “William Tell Overture”

Mozart – “Piano Concerto No. 20 in D minor”

Beethoven – “Symphony No. 5 in C minor”

Prokofiev Nature Walks

In addition to the evening performances, step out in nature with Bravo! Vail and participate in one of the two Prokofiev Nature Walks on Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 a.m. lead by a naturalist from Walking Mountains Science Center and Gabryel Smith, New York Philharmonic director of archives and exhibits as they take you out on the trail. These walks are meant to put you in the shoes of Sergey Prokofiev and discover how he was able to capture the sounds of nature, people and animals to share his storytelling through music. Don’t be surprised if you hear songs from “Peter and the Wolf” and “Romeo and Juliet” performed live on the trail.

For ticket information to any of these offerings, go to BravoVail.org .

Vail Jazz – Hot House West

Hot House West will play western swing and gypsy jazz complete with dance instruction on Sunday at Solaris Plaza. Hot House West Facebook photo/Courtesy photo

Vail Jazz is continuing its free Sunday concert series and this week features Hot House West, a string band that will bring the swagger and high energy to the stage. So much so, they want you to get up and dance. If you don’t know how, no worries, there will be swing dance lessons starting at 4:30 p.m., 30 minutes prior to showtime, which runs from 5 to 7 p.m. Swing Denver will offer up the instructors to teach you steps prior to the concert and will keep the groove going throughout the show.

Be prepared to hear some western swing and gypsy jazz, blending Big Band-era sounds with European style melodies in jazz. Their mission is to transcend barriers and unite people of all backgrounds through music.

Stop by Solaris Plaza after a hike or bike ride, but save some energy for dancing once Hot House West gets this party going. For more information, go to VailJazz.org .

Cowboys Forever Foundation Rodeo

Head down to the Eagle County Fairgrounds in Eagle for rodeo action this Friday for the last Cowboys Forever Foundation Rodeo Series. This weekly rodeo kicked off in early June and is wrapping up in advance of the Eagle County Fair and Rodeo which will take over the farigronds in Eagle next week. This locally-organized rodeo provides a sample of several rodeo events such as team roping, barrel racing and bull riding. There’s also a crowd favorite, mutton bustin’ for the younger folks.

Keep in mind that mutton bustin’s is very popular and it is limited to 10 contestants on a first come, first served basis. Mutton busters must be between the ages of 4 and 7 years old and cannot weigh more than 50 pounds. The calf scramble is also a crowd favorite and an event that kids ages 3 to 10 years old can take part in. Get to the rodeo early and register your kids for these events before they sell out. The rodeo gates open at 6 p.m.

The Cowboys Forever Foundation is once again partnering up with SpeakUp ReachOut to raise awareness about suicide and a portion of the ticket sales will go to support this local nonprofit.

Wear your cowboy hat and boots and bring your cash, the rodeo tickets are cash only at the gate. Food and drinks are available, so make a night out of it. For more information, a schedule of events and ticket prices go to CowboysForeverFoundation.org .