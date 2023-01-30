Jen’s Place in Eagle offers learning through play

Jen's Place in Eagle offers kids a gym where they can learn through play.

Jen’s Place/Courtesy photo

Business name: Jen’s Place, LLC

Location: 1286 Chambers Ave, Eagle, CO 81637

Date opened: July 31, 2021.

Owner: Jennifer Weber.

Contact information: 970-510-6643

What goods or services do you provide? Inclusive sensory gym for all children to learn through gross and fine motor play skills.

What¹s new or exciting at your place? Monthly themes, birthday parties, child’s paradise for play.

What strategy do you use to differentiate your business from your competition? To my knowledge, there is not another sensory gym open to the public in the valley.

What philosophy do you follow in dealing with your customers? What can your customers expect from you? Customers can expect a friendly, fun, clean play environment.

Tell us a little about your background, education and experience: I have degrees in special education and teaching. I have been working with children for 23 years in various settings, mostly teaching.

What is the most humorous thing that has happened at your business since you opened? Before I opened, I had tossed part of a toy into the dumpster by accident. The toy wouldn’t work without it so I had no other choice than to go in and find it. So gross — but I found it!