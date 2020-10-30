Jewelry Store – Best of Vail Valley 2020
Best Jewelry Store
1. The Golden Bear
2. Wild Heart
3. Squash Blossom
The Golden Bear is the quintessential symbol of Vail. Founded in 1975, the jewelry and accessory boutique continues to be a mainstay for visitors and locals alike. The Golden Bear’s signature pieces (bears, of course) help mark special occasions: A sweet Baby Bear can be a newborn’s first piece of jewelry; The Mama Bear, adorned in pave diamonds or other precious stones, celebrates a family’s matriarch.
Golden Bears jewelers handcraft a range of jewelry by a team of experienced artisans. The “bling” ranges from delicate to whimsical, including earrings, pendants, bangles and necklaces. Many of the designs are custom pieces.
The Golden Bear also showcases jewelry from other renowned artists — adding a reason to visit the airy store whenever in town.
-Heather Hower
