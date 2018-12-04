Jewish Community Center Chabad Vail host Chanukah celebration Wedensday, Dec. 5

Where: The Riverwalk of Edwards.

VAIL — Jewish Community Center Chabad Vail is hosting a grand Chanukah celebration on Wednesday, Dec. 5, at 5:30 p.m. at The Riverwalk of Edwards. There will be hot sizzling latkes, doughnuts, dreidel giveaways, gelt, children's crafts and more fun for the whole family.

In addition to celebrating Chanukah, Chabad Vail will honor and recognize the community's fire department as they treat those in attendance with the Great Gelt Drop. It will "rain down" chocolate gelt as firemen drop the candy down from ladder trucks.

This event is just one of the many Chabad Chanukah celebrations that are being held throughout the Vail valley.

The event is free. For more information, call 970-476-7887 or visit http://www.JewishVail.com.