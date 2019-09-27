Jim Daus to leave executive director post at Eagle Valley Land Trust

Jim Daus

Picasa |

Jim Daus, the executive director of the Eagle Valley Land Trust for the past five years, will be leaving his post this fall.

“The Eagle Valley Land Trust has protected over 11,000 acres of land forever, but unfortunately cannot keep executive director Jim Daus for an infinite amount of time,” noted a press release sent out Thursday by EVLT Board of Directors member T.J. Voboril.

“With the organization enjoying financial stability, strong community support, and exciting opportunities for further growth of its mission, the moment is right for Jim to embark upon the next phase of his professional and personal life,” the release noted. “Jim’s five-year tenure at EVLT was marked by his infectious passion for land conservation, deep knowledge of real estate transactions, and a knack for creating community partnerships.”

Voboril noted Daus’s impact on EVLT was not purely numeric or financial.

“Relentless in pursuit of creative ways to preserve land, Jim has located new sources for funding conservation projects and helped usher in the popular and fun EVLT Farm to Fork and Garden to Glass events. Jim has also allowed EVLT to think beyond conservation of land to ancillary avenues to serve the community,” noted the announcement. “Inspired by Jim’s example, the board and staff will continue to engage the community in a manner commensurate with EVLT’s mission.

Voboril noted because the organization is on solid footing, EVLT is not in a rush to name a new executive director. In the interim, Daus will continue in his role and assist with the transition to new leadership.